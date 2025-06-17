Florida State has been a constant in the recruitment of three-star tight end Xavier Tiller.The Seminoles were among the first schools to offer the 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end a scholarship back in January of 2024. They were the last school he visited before decommitting from Texas A&M this February.And now, FSU was his third and final official visit over this past weekend before he makes his commitment decision this summer."It was a really good visit. I got to sit down with the coaches and stuff, it's the culture," Tiller said Sunday while exiting his visit. "The reason I came here on the OV is because I like it and I feel like I can do great things here like win the Mackey (Award), play as a freshman and get developed by coach (Chris) Thomsen."FSU is one of three finalists along with Auburn and Alabama for the three-star tight end out of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes High. He visited Alabama the weekend of May 30 and took an OV to Auburn the weekend of June 6 before spending the June 13 weekend in Tallahassee on an official visit with the Seminoles.The weekend trip allowed the tight end a chance to further strengthen his bond with FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen and get a better idea of how FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn would use him in his offensive scheme."We've got a good bond, a good connection. He hits me up, we talk a lot. He wants me here..." Tiller said of Thomsen. "They said they can use me in different ways. Coach Malzahn and coach Thomsen, they showed me ways they can use me, flex me out, block, all that."When discussing the factors that will determine which school Tiller commits to, early playing time was something he mentioned that is quite important to him. FSU has a recent track record of using tight ends early in their FSU careers, with Landen Thomas and Amaree Williams combining for 244 yards and three touchdown catches last season as true freshmen."I feel like if I play as a freshman, it'll build me up a bit more," Tiller said.But Tiller also is basing his decision around what winds up being a major determining factor for many prospects coming out of the high-school ranks."Who is going to develop me the most?" Tiller said of another factor that will determine his decision. "Who I'm going to get coached by, who's going to teach me to get to the league (NFL)."In their sit-down meeting immediately before his visit ended, Tiller says that FSU head coach Mike Norvell's messaging was pretty direct."He told me just like this, 'I want you. You're going to be here.' That's what he told me..." Tiller said. "We were having a good talk. He was telling me what he'll do, how he wants me. The head coach has got good energy. You would think he's like that just on an official visit, but that's every time. That's good. If you're having a bad day and you walk in there in the morning, Coach is going to build you up with joy just by all that. Not too many coaches are going to do that."Coming out of the visit, Tiller seemed non-committal about where the Seminoles stand in his recruitment amongst his three finalists, simply saying, "They stand really high."What he did say, though, is that he's now entering decision-making mode and wants to announce his commitment this summer before his senior season begins.Of his decision, all Tiller said is, "Y'all are going to be shocked but it's coming soon."