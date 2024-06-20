ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting 2026 5-star QB Brady Smigiel is back on campus, Futurecast for FSU

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
2,238
3,346
853
FSU is hosting 5-star QB Brady Smigiel and his family are back on campus for the second time since April for a multi-day visit.

We began hearing on Sunday that FSU might have found its 2026 QB. This visit, his second in three months, points to FSU landing Smigiel sooner rather than later.

I put in a Futurecast for Smigiel to commit to FSU.

Fish also believes Smigiel is the guy.

He and his family were welcomed to the Moore Center today by well over a dozen members of the FSU coaching and support staff. The organized welcome is generally something you see on official visits.

He has already spent part of his morning with quarterback coach Tony Tokarz.

 
Last edited:
