For over a year, 2026 four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams has been committed to Florida State.There's been some flirtations with other programs of late, most notably an official visit to Florida last weekend. But coming out of his official visit to FSU this weekend, there will be no more of that. Williams says he's shutting down his recruitment and is locked in with the Seminoles."As of today and the end of this official visit, I am shutting down my recruitment," Williams said. "This is my last stop. This is where I'm making home."Williams' recruitment wasn't particularly busy in the wake of his FSU pledge. Ranked by Rivals as the No. 50 wideout in the 2026 recruiting class, the Tampa Plant High product has largely been spending his time focused on the Seminoles. But after committing under a prior offensive scheme, Williams did have some questions about how new FSU offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn would maximize his skill-set in this offense.He saw the offense for himself when he visited during FSU's spring camp and had his questions and concerns about the run-heavy nature of Malzahn's offense answered during his official visit, paving the path to him feeling confident shutting things down."That was one of my main questions, how would they use me in the offense?" Williams said. "Everybody has this (belief) that they just run, run, run the ball (in Malzahn's offense), but he really doesn't. He was showing me them passing the ball a lot, a little more than they were running..."They'll use me as the ball man, the man who gets the ball in his hands, the gamechanger. Jet sweeps, reverses, screens, deep shots, taking the top (off the defense). I run a 4.3, I'm a speedy guy, I'm ready to take off the top."Another big reason why Williams stayed loyal to FSU was because of how FSU head coach Mike Norvell stayed loyal and present in his recruitment even during the Seminoles' disastrous 2024 season."During the season last year when FSU was losing a lot of games, Norvell never stopped pursuing me," Williams said. "A lot of commits decommitted, but I stayed strong, stayed loyal to me. He kept it real with me throughout the whole process and I really liked that."Williams being locked down allowed him to really put on his recruiter hat this weekend. As he left his visit, Williams joked about how he had stooped to drastic measures."I might have just threatened a recruit who was upstairs, the quarterback," Williams said. "I told him if he doesn't come here that the next time I see him, I'm going to give him the flying elbow. Hopefully he decides to come here."As his interview wrapped, Williams drove home the point of what he means when he says his recruitment is shut down."No more visits (to other schools). If they want to reach out, that's on them," Williams said. "I'm not looking forward to anybody else reaching out, but this is where I'm coming."