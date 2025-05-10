ACC Championship Day!

DFSNOLE
Nine left on baseLeft too many on base. Messed around with pitching again. Why not bunt with no outs and runners on 1st and 2nd??? Will be an early exit in WS if we keep this up.
Guy, that was just their 9th loss of the season.Left too many on base. Messed around with pitching again. Why not bunt with no outs and runners on 1st and 2nd??? Will be an early exit in WS if we keep this up.
Fella, that was a loss to a team you have no business losing to…..Guy, that was just their 9th loss of the season.
Clemson is 41-8 in their last 49 games. They are a pretty good team.Fella, that was a loss to a team you have no business losing to…..
Clemson was the #2 seed and #13 RPI team. I have no idea what you're looking at.Fella, that was a loss to a team you have no business losing to…..
Beachum has struggled compared to last year but, she was one of the top hitters in the nation last year as a freshman so, extremely difficult to follow that up.Edenfield has no real.pop in her bat as she tends to pop up alot and barely gets the ball out of the infield. KD standing there when she needed to put the ball in play. When there is great pitching we struggle (Oregon). Could 11 had reenter the game? 42 seems to be struggling also. Just a thought.
We can all second guess.Beachum has struggled compared to last year but, she was one of the top hitters in the nation last year as a freshman so, extremely difficult to follow that up.
Too make a run at it she will likely need to break out of her slump and revert to last year with the loss of Harp especially.
Edenfield still has plenty of pop. The HR she hit last weekend at VT in the first game was one of the hardest softballs I've seen hit in person. She has been pitched to very carefully this year.
KD has been on a tear lately and had at least one well hit ball that went foul in the at bat. Not sure why she let strike 3 go by.
Franzik has been clutch all year. She made one bad pitch.
We outhit them 9 to 3. We made 1 bad pitch and couldn't get a clutch hit to break the game open and left too many stranded.