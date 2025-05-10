ACC Championship Day!

Beachum has struggled compared to last year but, she was one of the top hitters in the nation last year as a freshman so, extremely difficult to follow that up.

Too make a run at it she will likely need to break out of her slump and revert to last year with the loss of Harp especially.

Edenfield still has plenty of pop. The HR she hit last weekend at VT in the first game was one of the hardest softballs I've seen hit in person. She has been pitched to very carefully this year.

KD has been on a tear lately and had at least one well hit ball that went foul in the at bat. Not sure why she let strike 3 go by.

Franzik has been clutch all year. She made one bad pitch.

We outhit them 9 to 3. We made 1 bad pitch and couldn't get a clutch hit to break the game open and left too many stranded.