ACC Championship Day!

FSU has won 19 ACC Tournament Championships (1992, ‘93, ‘95, ‘96, ‘97, ‘98, ‘99, 2000, ‘03, ‘04, ‘11, ‘14, ‘15, ‘16, ‘17, ‘18, ‘19. ‘22, ‘23)
 
Dack with a two-out single but Edenfield with a long fly out to end the inning

End 1st, 0-0
 
Bueno reaches on E6 and now Ross with a bunt and reaches ... But Beachum grounds into the 5-3 double play
 
Danley has given up a walk in each inning. Not ideal. But this one comes with two outs in the third
 
Apsel in to pitch the 4th, she gets a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts

And as an upstate New York native, have to imagine Julia has some family and friends making the shorter trip to Boston area

End 4th, 1-0 FSU
 
Big-time throw by Edenfield to get out No. 3 there

Apsel with five strikeouts in three innings

Middle 6th, FSU 1-0
 
Edenfield pops out

Tough loss when you're leading after six innings

Clemson takes the ACC softball title 2-1
 
Left too many on base. Messed around with pitching again. Why not bunt with no outs and runners on 1st and 2nd??? Will be an early exit in WS if we keep this up.
 
Edenfield has no real.pop in her bat as she tends to pop up alot and barely gets the ball out of the infield. KD standing there when she needed to put the ball in play. When there is great pitching we struggle (Oregon). Could 11 had reenter the game? 42 seems to be struggling also. Just a thought.
 
Edenfield has no real.pop in her bat as she tends to pop up alot and barely gets the ball out of the infield. KD standing there when she needed to put the ball in play. When there is great pitching we struggle (Oregon). Could 11 had reenter the game? 42 seems to be struggling also. Just a thought.
Beachum has struggled compared to last year but, she was one of the top hitters in the nation last year as a freshman so, extremely difficult to follow that up.
Too make a run at it she will likely need to break out of her slump and revert to last year with the loss of Harp especially.
Edenfield still has plenty of pop. The HR she hit last weekend at VT in the first game was one of the hardest softballs I've seen hit in person. She has been pitched to very carefully this year.
KD has been on a tear lately and had at least one well hit ball that went foul in the at bat. Not sure why she let strike 3 go by.
Franzik has been clutch all year. She made one bad pitch.
We outhit them 9 to 3. We made 1 bad pitch and couldn't get a clutch hit to break the game open and left too many stranded.
 
Beachum has struggled compared to last year but, she was one of the top hitters in the nation last year as a freshman so, extremely difficult to follow that up.
Too make a run at it she will likely need to break out of her slump and revert to last year with the loss of Harp especially.
Edenfield still has plenty of pop. The HR she hit last weekend at VT in the first game was one of the hardest softballs I've seen hit in person. She has been pitched to very carefully this year.
KD has been on a tear lately and had at least one well hit ball that went foul in the at bat. Not sure why she let strike 3 go by.
Franzik has been clutch all year. She made one bad pitch.
We outhit them 9 to 3. We made 1 bad pitch and couldn't get a clutch hit to break the game open and left too many stranded.
We can all second guess.
But, maybe try to lay down a bunt with Kerr to get the runners to 2nd and 3rd and maybe she beats it out to load the bases.
All we would have needed was a fly ball to tie it and a hit wins it with Torres on 2nd.
 
