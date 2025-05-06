A regular season filled with adversity but also consistency is complete. Let the postseason begin.



The Florida State softball team knew it would spend a considerable amount of time away from Tallahassee in 2025 with road trips scheduled to tournaments in Mexico and Clearwater as well as non-conference games in Oregon and an ACC series at California.



But the Seminoles (44-8, 18-3 ACC) navigated off-field news with coach Lonni Alameda’s breast cancer diagnosis and an on-campus shooting that forced the players to bunker down until they were given the all clear. While missing out on a final three-game homestand against Georgia Tech is insignificant in the big picture, it was a part of the challenges.



As Alameda described in an email to some boosters, one where she encouraged fans to attend a senior showcase last Wednesday, some FSU softball players lost graduation ceremonies due to COVID as well as their senior weekend of games.



FSU’s record is eye-catching and shows the team is comfortably in the mix for a top 8 national seed. But also how the Seminoles got here is impressive.



“The great thing is we’ve just been so consistent,” Alameda said on Tuesday. “I do think it comes from our leadership. We have nine seniors that have been great about pouring into the team and not about just the nine seniors and their senior year.”



The Seminoles took care of business on the field and completed the regular season with a series win at top-25 Virginia Tech last weekend. Included was Jazzy Francik’s no-hitter on Saturday, the first by an FSU true freshman since 2012.



“To win the series at Va. Tech, was huge for us,” Alameda said. “… Now it’s survive and advance mentality in a single-game elimination tournament. So we go to grit mode. Postseason brings strategy back into it.”



FSU will play the Georgia Tech-Cal winner on Thursday at 11 a.m. in the ACC Tournament, which is played at a rotation of the league’s schools annually and is at Chestnut Hill, Mass., this week. The tournament begins with four games on Wednesday, with top-seeded FSU, No. 2 seed Clemson, No. 3 seed Virginia Tech and No. 4 seed Duke earning byes into the 12-team tournament.



All of the ACC Tournament games will be broadcast on the ACC Network. Saturday’s title game will be 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.



While the Seminoles have likely built a resume that will have them home for a regional as well as a Super Regional, should they advance that far, a deep run this week in the league tournament should ensure the comforts of home.



“This time is always fun because you’re done with school,” Alameda said. “All you are is a professional softball player right now. It’s a really fun time of year.”



Kennedy Harp’s injury



FSU announced earlier this week that the team would not have outfielder Kennedy Harp for the rest of 2025. Harp was among the team leaders in batting average (.429), home runs (nine), RBI (49), runs scored (56).



“We all know coming into a year that injuries are a part of it,” Alameda said. “But I do think we do a good job of loving each other up. And Kennedy is the most amazing human. She did not let the team feel her pain at all. She was all about the team. She’s traveling with us. She has this bright soul on and off the field.



“We’re adjusting. We will adjust.”



Year-end awards coming Wednesday



Alameda was among the ACC coaches who took part in voting for the year-end awards, which will be announced on Wednesday. FSU’s coach said this was as deep a group of selections as she has had to make on her all-ACC ballot.



FSU should have a number of All-ACC selections, and it’s plausible shortstop Isa Torres (defensive player) and Jazzy Francik (freshman) could be up for awards.



“I think we have very deserving players,” Alameda said. “Isa has been up there as one of the best shortstops. But Isa isn’t hunting awards right now, she’s hunting being the best shortstops. To me they are a byproduct of your season. But really if you’re all about this team, the team wins. That has been our vision.”