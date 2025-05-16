Bob Ferrante
FSU sports information:
Three Florida State baseball players have been named semifinalists for the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) announced.
Junior left-handed starter Jamie Arnold, junior shortstop Alex Lodise and redshirt junior left-handed starter Joey Volini are recognized as semifinalists. The award annually is presented to the top collegiate baseball player in the country.
Florida State is one of four teams with three semifinalists and the only ACC program. Arnold, Lodise and Volini are three of 10 honorees from the ACC. A total of 67 players were named semifinalists from 39 different schools.
Arnold is a semifinalist for the second consecutive year. He, Lodise and Volini, who have led Florida State to a No. 2 national ranking and a 36-12 record with two games remaining in the regular season, earned numerous preseason, midseason and late-season accolades. The Dick Howser Trophy is FSU’s first national semifinalist honor of the 2025 campaign.
Following his final regular-season start on Thursday night, Arnold is 22nd in the country in strikeouts per nine innings (12.27). He is second in the ACC in ERA (2.59) and third in strikeouts (90) and hits allowed per nine innings (6.14) and fourth in WHIP (1.03). Arnold is 6-2 with 19 earned runs allowed on 45 hits in 66.0 innings.
Lodise ranks No. 3 in the NCAA in hits per game (1.77), No. 5 in batting average (.427) and total bases (156), No. 9 in hits (85) and slugging percentage (0.784) and No. 24 in RBI per game (1.31). He is second in the ACC in RBI (63) and home runs (17) and fifth in on-base percentage (.484). Lodise has 16 doubles, two triples, 54 runs scored and 20 walks to go along with six stolen bases in six attempts.
Ahead of his final regular-season start, Volini is 10th in the nation in complete games (2) and 26th in wins (8). He is No. 4 in the ACC in strikeouts (85) and No. 5 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.25). With an 8-3 record, Volini has allowed 25 earned runs on 55 hits with 20 walks for a 3.18 ERA in 70.2 innings.
Earlier this season, Lodise was recognized as the Midseason National Player of the Year by Baseball America and Perfect Game, the Midseason Top Player by D1Baseball and a Midseason First Team All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game. A National Player of the Week, he also was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Player of the Year Watch List by the College Baseball Foundation.
Arnold and Volini were named to the Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List and the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award Watch List. Volini was a Midseason First Team All-American by D1Baseball and Perfect Game, the Midseason ACC Pitcher of the Year by Baseball America and NCBWA’s National Pitcher of the Month in March. Arnold was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by Perfect Game and earned numerous Preseason National Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-America honors.
Arnold, Lodise and Volini’s list awards throughout the 2025 season also include ACC Player and Pitcher of the Week accolades.
No. 2 Florida State concludes the regular season against No. 4 North Carolina from May 15-17 at Dick Howser Stadium. The series continues on the ACC Network on Friday, May 16, at 7 p.m. The regular-season finale is on Saturday, May 17, at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets are available at Seminoles.com/Tickets or by calling the FSU ticket office at 850-644-1830.
