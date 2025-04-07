Bakers Dozen

Just missed the cut

FSU sits at 8 commitments at this time. Their class rank is #18th in the RIVALS.COM team rankings. When you look at their class the one thing missing is a quarterback commitment. It will be interesting to see who they bring in as FSU has to sign a high school signal caller in the class of 2026. Here are the top 13 players FSU should go after.FSU needs a big-time quarterback and Duckworth sits at the top of the list. He needs to get back on campus. With such a major need for Duckworth, I have the Seminoles in the game for his services until he pulls the trigger for another program.There are two ways to recruit. The Ohio State, USC, Texas way or how Clemson has done it for over two decades now under Dabo Sweeney. The Dabo way is land a big time QB, WR, OT, DT, DE and CB. Land Duckworth and Kennon and 2/6 of the job is done. Kennon is one of if not the top corners in the state of Florida.You may be able to find guys who are more physically impressive at defensive end. I doubt you can find many better. Jake is the real deal. He has a super quick first step. FSU needs a premier pass rusher and Jake fits the bill. I would argue he is the No. 1 rated player in the state of Florida this year.Kendall is a major priority for FSU. They need a big-time DT and Kendall may be the guy. He comes from a pro-FSU school. Odell Haggins, while not the DL coach anymore, still has ties to Fort Myers. Kendall is exactly what FSU needs on the inside of the DL.Forkpa is one of the more impressive-looking linebackers in Florida. He has the size and speed to play linebacker. He is an every down player. He reminds me of a more athletic version of Kalen Deloach. He likes FSU and they are in the ball game. Can't ask for much more.Brown would be higher on the list if not for him being from Louisiana. FSU is in the mix, but landing kids out of Baton Rouge is not easy. Brown can play tackle or guard at the next level.If the reports are true out of spring practice, then SPEED is the No. 1 priority FSU needs at WR. Bennett is one of if not the fastest receivers on their board. You have to feel with Pat Surtain ties to Heritage, FSU would have a great shot at landing Bennett.Miles gives you size at tight end. He is big and can run. He is more like a bigger receiver at this time. He is going to have to learn to improve as a blocker. We expect him to be heavily recruited this spring and a commitment could come by the summer.Jackson has been on campus. He fits what FSU is looking for in a safety prospect. He can play in the box and act like another linebacker. You can drop him into coverage and cover a receiver or tight end. He gives you the size and length on the back end of the defense.FSU needs to start landing some true tackle prospects. Berkeley Prep has not been kind to FSU over the years. That does not mean much as Jones needs to be a priority. He has size and length, two things missing from FSU's roster at the tackle spot.Hall is another DB that fits the bill. FSU wants to get bigger and longer in the secondary. Guys like Hall fit the 3-3-5 scheme that FSU is going to run. He has the athletic ability to play in coverage. He also has the size to play inside the box and help in run support.He recently committed to Syracuse. I still expect FSU to recruit him as DE is a position they need to recruit well. He is one of the few quality defensive ends that is actually interested in them this cycle.If you are a tight end and Iowa has offered you, then go after that kid hard. Evan was at FSU's summer camp last year. He is going to take another visit this spring. He would be a big-time get for FSU.TE-Brock Harris -Pine View - Saint George-UtahOT-Courtney Heard-East CowetaLB-Adam Balogun-Ali-Cardinal NewmanWR-Jasen Lopez-Chaminade