Bejedi, Tucker guide FSU women's hoops to win over Northwestern

FSU sports information:



The Florida State women's basketball team tied a season high with 13 3-point field goals and added 23 fast-break points to roll past Northwestern, 90-52, on Wednesday at the Ball Dawgs Classic held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.



The Seminoles (5-0) advance to the Ball Dawgs Classic Championship held Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT against the winner of No. 4 Stanford and Belmont.



Redshirt senior guard Sara Bejedi led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting with four assists. Graduate transfer guard Alexis Tucker, who recently played at The Dollar Loan Center in the Big West Championship, felt right at home with 15 points and seven rebounds.



Florida State’s 13 3’s matches its season high set against Tennessee on Nov. 9 when it defeated the 11th-ranked Volunteers in a 92-91 thriller. Junior guard O’Mariah Gordon added a career-high four 3-point field goals to go along with her 14 points in what was another strong performance.



Gordon is the only Seminole this season to amass double-figure scoring in all five games played.



Freshman sharp-shooter Carla Viegas recorded a career-high 11 points, including three 3-point field goals and a step-back jumper where her foot was on the line. Junior forward Sakyia White chipped in with seven points along with eight rebounds, and Brianna Turnage also added eight boards.



Highlighting the game was a dominant fourth quarter from the Seminoles where they out-scored Northwestern 27-8 and shot 57.1 percent (12-of-21) in the frame. Bejedi had 10 of her 17 points in the final quarter, which FSU entered holding a 63-44 lead.



FSU shot 45.3 percent for the contest and held the Wildcats (3-2) to 29 percent from the floor. FSU out-rebounded the opposition, 55-46, as well as out-scored them off the bench 30-20.



All 11 active Seminoles made at least one field goal in the 38-point victory.