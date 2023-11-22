ADVERTISEMENT

Bejedi, Tucker guide FSU women's hoops to win over Northwestern

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,320
10,722
1,853
FSU sports information:

The Florida State women's basketball team tied a season high with 13 3-point field goals and added 23 fast-break points to roll past Northwestern, 90-52, on Wednesday at the Ball Dawgs Classic held at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

The Seminoles (5-0) advance to the Ball Dawgs Classic Championship held Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT against the winner of No. 4 Stanford and Belmont.

Redshirt senior guard Sara Bejedi led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting with four assists. Graduate transfer guard Alexis Tucker, who recently played at The Dollar Loan Center in the Big West Championship, felt right at home with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Florida State’s 13 3’s matches its season high set against Tennessee on Nov. 9 when it defeated the 11th-ranked Volunteers in a 92-91 thriller. Junior guard O’Mariah Gordon added a career-high four 3-point field goals to go along with her 14 points in what was another strong performance.

Gordon is the only Seminole this season to amass double-figure scoring in all five games played.

Freshman sharp-shooter Carla Viegas recorded a career-high 11 points, including three 3-point field goals and a step-back jumper where her foot was on the line. Junior forward Sakyia White chipped in with seven points along with eight rebounds, and Brianna Turnage also added eight boards.

Highlighting the game was a dominant fourth quarter from the Seminoles where they out-scored Northwestern 27-8 and shot 57.1 percent (12-of-21) in the frame. Bejedi had 10 of her 17 points in the final quarter, which FSU entered holding a 63-44 lead.

FSU shot 45.3 percent for the contest and held the Wildcats (3-2) to 29 percent from the floor. FSU out-rebounded the opposition, 55-46, as well as out-scored them off the bench 30-20.

All 11 active Seminoles made at least one field goal in the 38-point victory.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards and semispear
Stanford pulled away from Belmont in the 4th. Was a single digit game with 4 minutes left. So we will face them on Friday.

Should be a great matchup Friday. Will be FSU guards vs the bigs of Stanford. Stanford’s frontline line is probably more talented than Tennessee. Brink is a lottery pick and will be a handful just as Jackson was.

I like our chances. Would be nice to get a top 5 win this early in the season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

FSU women's hoops vs. Clemson, Sunday at 4 p.m. (ACCN)

Replies
10
Views
238
Women's Sports Forum
NoleLizards
NoleLizards
Bob Ferrante

Bejedi, Timpson surpass 1,000-point mark in FSU's win at Wake

Replies
2
Views
131
Women's Sports Forum
JonScott
J
Bob Ferrante

FSU hoops adds 6-4 transfer Malea Williams

Replies
1
Views
351
Women's Sports Forum
semispear
S
Bob Ferrante

Women's hoops to play in Paradise Jam

Replies
0
Views
142
Women's Sports Forum
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Notes / updates: FSU women's hoops vs. NC State (Sat, 2:30 p.m.)

Replies
7
Views
289
Women's Sports Forum
noleforever95
noleforever95
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back