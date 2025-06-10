nrcarlisle
Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 7, 2022
-
- 3,746
-
- 3,375
-
- 853
-
- 28
When four-star LB Rodney Colton Jr. unofficially visited Florida State back in April, the Seminoles were able to make up some serious ground with the former South Carolina commit.
Not only were the Noles able to budge their way onto Colton's summer official visit slate but the four-star said that he couldn't wait to get back so he could bring his family along with him.
Colton officially visited Florida State over the weekend with his family and Florida State continues to make an impression on the entire family.
"Dad enjoyed it. My mom enjoyed it. My girlfriend, my brother - so you know - when you get that home feeling (you got to bring them). My mom loved it, loved it. She was just complaining about the heat," Colton joked.
The vibes were right throughout the entire weekend for Colton, who spent some time with a wide variety of players over the weekend. The four-star star spent time with players across the FSU defense, including safety Earl Little Jr. and linebacker Elijah Herring.
Colton is close to Herring in particular, as the two families grew up in the same area of Georgia.
"He told me to stay on my 'Ps and Qs'. The process ain't going to be easy," Colton said on his conversations with Herring. "This is going to be hard but as long as you get in there, do what you need to do, grind and put in the effort - you are going to get what you deserve."
Ultimately what Colton is searching for is development and playing time, both of which he feels like Florida State can provide.
"They have one of the best backers to have ever played here (Ernie Sims), working here now. They are going to push me. I said I want to make it to the league. That's my goal and that's their goal to put me there. I just need someone in my corner that is going to push me," Colton said. "Coach JP (John Papuchis) and Coach Ernie, they are great coaches so you are going to get developed."
But getting around the players and getting a feel for the culture was also something that Colton wanted to accomplish this weekend.
"I definitely accomplished it. I was trying to get out here just to be around the players. See how the environment is and how they are outside of football. They are great people. The people out here are great and that was another question I had (answered). I was having people come up to me asking me if I played on the team. It's love out here for sure," he said.
Colton has already taken in official visits to UCLA, Penn State and SMU. Ole Miss and Colorado take their shot at the four-star next, with the latter communicating the most with him recently.
Then it's decision making mode for Colton who will decide his college destination on August 9th.
Not only were the Noles able to budge their way onto Colton's summer official visit slate but the four-star said that he couldn't wait to get back so he could bring his family along with him.
Colton officially visited Florida State over the weekend with his family and Florida State continues to make an impression on the entire family.
"Dad enjoyed it. My mom enjoyed it. My girlfriend, my brother - so you know - when you get that home feeling (you got to bring them). My mom loved it, loved it. She was just complaining about the heat," Colton joked.
The vibes were right throughout the entire weekend for Colton, who spent some time with a wide variety of players over the weekend. The four-star star spent time with players across the FSU defense, including safety Earl Little Jr. and linebacker Elijah Herring.
Colton is close to Herring in particular, as the two families grew up in the same area of Georgia.
"He told me to stay on my 'Ps and Qs'. The process ain't going to be easy," Colton said on his conversations with Herring. "This is going to be hard but as long as you get in there, do what you need to do, grind and put in the effort - you are going to get what you deserve."
Ultimately what Colton is searching for is development and playing time, both of which he feels like Florida State can provide.
"They have one of the best backers to have ever played here (Ernie Sims), working here now. They are going to push me. I said I want to make it to the league. That's my goal and that's their goal to put me there. I just need someone in my corner that is going to push me," Colton said. "Coach JP (John Papuchis) and Coach Ernie, they are great coaches so you are going to get developed."
But getting around the players and getting a feel for the culture was also something that Colton wanted to accomplish this weekend.
"I definitely accomplished it. I was trying to get out here just to be around the players. See how the environment is and how they are outside of football. They are great people. The people out here are great and that was another question I had (answered). I was having people come up to me asking me if I played on the team. It's love out here for sure," he said.
Colton has already taken in official visits to UCLA, Penn State and SMU. Ole Miss and Colorado take their shot at the four-star next, with the latter communicating the most with him recently.
Then it's decision making mode for Colton who will decide his college destination on August 9th.