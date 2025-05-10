ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Cal snaps slide in ACC, shuts down FSU 5-0 in game 2

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
23,953
14,953
1,853
Florida State is among the nation's top teams. But the Seminoles aren't immune from struggles here and there.

And Saturday's loss is another one of those inexplicable defeats. California hadn't won an ACC game in April and FSU was flat from the start.

The No. 2 Seminoles managed just six hits (all singles) and loaded the bases in the fourth inning, but they came up empty as Cal took a 5-0 victory on Saturday.

Oddly, FSU didn't draw a walk but struck out 13 times.

FSU (35-11, 15-8 ACC) was shut out for the second time in 2025. Wake Forest also shut down FSU in April in Tallahassee.

In the fourth inning, FSU loaded the bases with one out. Cal Fisher struck out swinging and Drew Faurot grounded out.

Cal (20-28, 7-19) won its first ACC game since March 29 at Louisville. The Bears had lost 14 straight ACC teams.

Joey Volini struggled with walks, two of which early in the fifth contributed to a four-run inning for the Bears. Dominic Smaldino's two-run homer punctuated the big inning.

Volini (8-3) was charged with five runs on seven hits with three walks. He had three strikeouts.

John Abraham tossed three innings of hitless relief for FSU, walking two but striking out five.

Up next

FSU, which is also No. 6 in the RPI, needs to bounce back on Sunday at 4 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) and defeat Cal to take the series.
 
