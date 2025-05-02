Florida State (31-9, 12-6 ACC) plays host to Clemson (36-10, 13-8) in a top-5 matchup on the first weekend of May at Dick Howser Stadium beginning on Friday. The game begins at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.



Junior left-hander Jamie Arnold (5-1, 2.39 ERA) is on the mound for FSU. Sophomore right-hander Aidan Knaak (6-1, 4.80 ERA) is on the mound for Clemson.



As a note, Chip Baker is set to be an analyst on Friday's game and Sunday's game. Devon Travis will be the analyst for Saturday's game on ACC Network, although I'm not sure if he will be remote or in-person.



FSU is 4-3 against top-25 opponents, with victories over Va. Tech being most of the positives.



Alex Lodise leads FSU with a .440 batting average, 74 hits, 53 RBI, 15 doubles and 135 total bases and is second with 14 home runs. Lodise has been on base in all but three of FSU's 40 games this season. Very impressive.



Jarren Purify leads Clemson with a .311 batting average. Cam Cannarella has 14 doubles.



In the series, FSU leads 83-77-1. That includes a 45-23-1 in FSU's favor at Dick Howser Stadium.



We'll have lineups and updates from Howser shortly.