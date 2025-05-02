ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Clemson at FSU, Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
23,610
14,812
1,853
Florida State (31-9, 12-6 ACC) plays host to Clemson (36-10, 13-8) in a top-5 matchup on the first weekend of May at Dick Howser Stadium beginning on Friday. The game begins at 6 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Junior left-hander Jamie Arnold (5-1, 2.39 ERA) is on the mound for FSU. Sophomore right-hander Aidan Knaak (6-1, 4.80 ERA) is on the mound for Clemson.

As a note, Chip Baker is set to be an analyst on Friday's game and Sunday's game. Devon Travis will be the analyst for Saturday's game on ACC Network, although I'm not sure if he will be remote or in-person.

FSU is 4-3 against top-25 opponents, with victories over Va. Tech being most of the positives.

Alex Lodise leads FSU with a .440 batting average, 74 hits, 53 RBI, 15 doubles and 135 total bases and is second with 14 home runs. Lodise has been on base in all but three of FSU's 40 games this season. Very impressive.

Jarren Purify leads Clemson with a .311 batting average. Cam Cannarella has 14 doubles.

In the series, FSU leads 83-77-1. That includes a 45-23-1 in FSU's favor at Dick Howser Stadium.

We'll have lineups and updates from Howser shortly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Baseball Updates: FSU at Louisville (Saturday at 2 p.m., ACCN Extra)

Replies
128
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Seminole Dynasty Mike
Seminole Dynasty Mike
Bob Ferrante

Baseball FSU-Clemson game on May 3 picked up by ACC Network

Replies
0
Views
441
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes, updates: FSU hosts Wake (Saturday at 4 p.m., ACC Network Extra)

Replies
99
Views
3K
Osceola Village
bungman
bungman
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes, updates: BC at FSU (game 1 on Friday, 6 p.m.)

Replies
113
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Baseball UNC-FSU baseball on May 16 moves to ACC Network

Replies
0
Views
235
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back