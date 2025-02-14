Constructing a top ten class : 2026

Since Mike Norvell has been at FSU the Seminoles have landed a top (20th ranked class -2020), (27th ranked class-2021), (20th ranked class-2022), (26th ranked class-2023) and a (12th ranked classed in 2024). If not for a 2-10 season in 2024 we feel that FSU could have snuck into the top ten. What will it take for FSU to land a top 10 Rivals.com class? We will break down the classes from 2022-2024 and see what the common theme for what FSU will need to pull it off in 2026.
Rankings by Year
2022
1) Texas A&M -30 Commits (4.07 Avg) 6 (5) 20 (4) 4 (3)
2) Alabama - 24 Commits (4.04 Avg) 4 (5) 17 (4) 3 (3)
3) UGA -30 Commits (3.83 Avg) 5 (5) 16 (4) 8 (3)
4) Ohio State-21 Commits (4.0 Avg) 5 (2) 17 (4) 2 (3)
5) Texas-28 Commits (3.68 Avg) 5 (1) 18 (4) 8 (3)
6) Notre Dame-22 Commits (3.73 Avg) 5 (0) 17 (4) 4 (3)
7) Penn State-25 Commits (3.64 Avg) 5 (1) 15 (4) 8 (3)
8) Oklahoma-21 Commits (3.71 Avg) 5 (0), 15 (4), 6 (3)
9) Michigan-22 Commits (3.5 Avg) 5 (1), 9 (4) 12 (3)
10) Clemson-20 Commits (3.45) 5 (1) 4 (9) 3 (8)
2023
1) Alabama-28 Commits (4.11 Avg) 5 (5) 21 (4) 2 (3)
2) UGA-26 Commits (3.88 Avg) 3 (5) 17 (4) 6 (3)
3) Texas-25 Commits (3.76 Avg) 3 (5) 13 (4) 9 (3)
4) Ohio State-20 Commits (4.05 Avg) 2 (5) 17 (4) 1 (3)
5) LSU-25 Commits (3.8 Avg) 1 (5) 18 (4) 6 (3)
6) Oklahoma-26 Commits (3.77) 3 (5) 14 (4) 9 (3)
7) USC-22 Commits (3.64) 3 (5) 8 (4) 11 (3)
8) Miami -25 Commits (3.65) 2 (5) 15 (4) 7 (3)
9) Oregon-29 Commits (3.55) 1 (5) 15 (4) 12 (3)
10) Clemson-26 Commits (3.65) 1 (5) 15 (4) 10 (3)
2024
1) UGA -29 Commits (3.93 Avg) 4 (5) 19 (4) 6 (3)
2) Alabama-28 Commits (3.89 Avg) 4 (5) 17 (4) 7 (3)
3) Texas-22 Commits (3.86 Avg) 3 (5) 14 (4) 4 (3)
4) Ohio State-22 Commits (3.77 Avg) 3 (5) 14 (4) 4 (3)
5) Miami-27 Commits (3.59 Avg) 3 (5) 12 (4) 10 (3)
6) Oregon -27 Commits (3.81 Avg) 0 (5) 22 (4) 5 (3)
7) Oklahoma-28 Commits (3.71 Avg) 1 (5) 18 (4) 9 (3)
8) Auburn-20 Commits (3.85 Avg) 1 (5) 15 (4) 4 (3)
9) Notre Dame-23 Commits (3.83 Avg) 1 (5) 17 (4) 5 (3)
10) Clemson-22 Commits (3.83 Avg) 1 (5) 17 (4) 5 (3)
2025
1) Texas-25 Commits (3.96 Avg) 4 (5) 16 (4) 5 (3)
2) UGA-27 Commits (3.89 Avg) 3 (5) 18 (4) 6 (3)
3) Ohio State-26 Commits (3.96 Avg) 3 (5) 19 (4) 4 (3)
4) Alabama-21 Commits (3.9 Avg) 3 (5) 14 (4) 3 (3)
5) Oregon-19 Commits (4.11 Avg) 4 (5) 13 (5) 2 (3)
6) Michigan-24 Commits (3.88 Avg) 2 (5) 17 (4) 5 (3)
7) LSU-23 Commits (3.96 Avg) 2 (5) 18 (4) 3 (3)
8) UF-27 Commits (3.56 (Avg) 2 (5) 14 (4) 8 (3)
9) Auburn-26 Commits (3.69) 2 (5) 15 (4) 8 (3)
10) Texas A&M-25 Commits (3.69 Avg) 2 (5) 15 (4) 8 (3)
FSU Finished 2025 - Ranked 17th in the country - 23 Commits - 3.48 Avg - 0 (5) 11 (4) 12 (3)
FSU class was ranked in the top ten before the loss of Brady Smigiel. He would have made a major difference in their team rankings. So looking at his rankings the bottom Avg ranking at #10 is around 3.6 Avg star ranking. To land a top 3-4 class you need the most five stars. If FSU goal is to finish with a top ten class in 2026 their odds of signing a class that high would be helped out a lot if you could land 1-2 five stars. You need mostly four stars and the rest of the 3 star class has to be the highest rated prospects in that group. You have to limit the three star prospect and really hit it out of the park with five stars. FSU class in 2026 average right now is (3.83). If they can land over 20 prospects and keep that average than they will have their first top ten class with Mike Norvell as coach. The new coaching staff gives me optimism this is possible as they seem to be better at getting the top players on campus and them being interest in FSU.
How does FSU land a top 10 class? Here is my breakdown of a predicted class which would give insight into that happening.
QB (1)
Landon Duckworth (Jackson HS-Jackson AL) (4) 26th National Recruit, 3 (State) 6 (Position)
Comments: After the loss of Brady, FSU needs to land a top rated QB. This is the quickest way to signing an elite class. Land a commitment from a big time QB and other players will want to follow. Duckworth is rated the #6th overall QB in the country. With a big off-season and senior season that ranking could end up in the top five. He has all the tools to be a top QB in college. He would also be the best QB FSU has signed since Norvell became coach.
RB (2)
Amari Clemons (Marianna HS-Marianna, FL) 5'10 -190 (3) 31st Rated Nationally, 59 (State of FL) (Committed to FSU)
Derrek Cooper (Chaminade-Hollywood, FL) 6'1-200 (5) 11 Rated Nationally, 1 (1 State of Florida)
Comments: Cooper is one of the best in the nation. He is physically impressive. He has great size and speed. He is able to score from anywhere on the field. He scored a long touchdown run against Saint Thomas to win the game. He is also a good receiver out of the backfield. Cooper was considering an early commitment last year to FSU. The Seminoles should have a shot at pulling him off. Lamar has visited FSU three times at least. Follow the visits. He would be a great fall back plan if Cooper does not pick FSU. Land Cooper and Duckworth and I feel this class will not only finish top 10 but could go higher.
WR(3-4)
Darryon Williams (Tampa Gaither HS-Tampa, FL) 6'0-170 (4) (Committed to FSU)
Efrem White (Vero Beach, Vero, FL) 6'3-160 (4) (Committed to FSU)
Calvin Russell (Miami Northwestern-Miami, FL) 6'5-175 (4)
Comments: The state of Florida is down this year at the wide receiver position. It has some good players at the top but the overall depth at this time is not very good. So for FSU to land a top receiver class it is most likely going to have to come from out of state. Pulling a Devin Carter back in the fold would really help. Right now the receiver board is fluid and we will know more about it after spring football. Williams is committed and Russell has FSU as one of his top five programs. Oregon is the leader at this time. White plays quarterback at times but we project him more as a receiver at the next level.
TE (1)
Corbyn Fordham - (The Bolles School) 6'4-210 (4) (Committed to Ohio State)
Julius Miles - (Freeport HS) 6'6-210
Comments: Miles reminds me of Jordan Leggett, who came from Navarre HS and signed with Clemson. Big, tall, rangy tight end. You can line him up out wide as a receiver. We feel that Miles will fill out and end up getting to around 250 and at 6'6 will be a tough cover for most defenses. He is leaning towards FSU. Miles could end up a four-star prospect after going to camps and performing well during the summer. Fordham has committed to Ohio State. He is an FSU legacy. It would not shock me to see him end up at FSU. A class of Fordham and Miles is one of the best TE classes in the ACC.
OL (4-5)
Xavier Payne (Orlando Jones, Orlando, FL) 6'7-330 (3) (Committed to FSU)
Heze Kent (Hunswich-Brunswick, GA) 6'5-300
Chancellor Barclay (First Academy-Orlando, FL) 6'4-280 (4)
Joel Ervin (Fort Myers HS-Ft Myers, FL) 6'6-310 (3)
Ben Mubenga (Buford HS-Buford, GA) 6'5-280 (4)
Michael Ionata (Clearwater Calvary-Clearwater, FL) 6'6-290 (3)
Comments: FSU will have a lot of attrition along the OL after this season. The will lose Luke Petitbon, Micah Pettus, Gunnar Hansen to graduation. Richie Leonard will be gone as well as Bryson Estes, TJ Ferguson and Jacob Rizy. I expect FSU to sign a big high school OL class along with more additions from the portal. Payne is committed and while a good prospect probably does not get a bump to a four-star. Kent is being recruited as a TE, he will move to OL in college. Ervin is a kid that likes FSU and it would not shock me to see him commit early. Ionata's brother was passed over don’t think that happens twice.
DE (2-3)
Jarius Rodgers (Fleming Island-Orange Park, FL) 6'5-200 (4)
Cam Brooks (Thomas County Central-Thomasville, FL) 6'3-230 (4)
Comments: I know Rodgers pulled the trigger early for Syracuse but I feel if FSU pushes on this kid’s recruitment they will have a legit shot at flipping him. I like that Brooks is from South Georgia. I feel they can get into this recruitment and be there till the end. Proximity to Tallahassee is huge.
DT (2)
Kendall Guervil (Fort Myers-Fort Myers FL) 6'5-275 (4)
James Johnson (North Fort Myers, Ft Myers, FL) 6'4-270 (3)
Comments: Right now FSU DT board is up in the air. Terrance Knighton (Pot Roast) will start to clean this up after spring evaluations and summer camps. I think it is premature to really break down the DT class. I do know that both the Fort Myers defensive lineman are going to be recruited. FSU had Johnson on campus last summer. Can they get traction with these two? If so it would be a good start. I do have faith that Pot Roast will pull some stands.
LB (3)
Adam Balogoun-Ali - (Cardinal Newman HS-Palm Beach, FL)
Noah LaVallee - (Walton-Marietta, GA) 6'2-200 (NR)
Duyon Forkpa Jr (IMG Academy, Bradenton, FL) 6'0-225
Comments: I feel like Ali could be an early commitment. He would be a great start to their LB recruiting. LaVallee is not ranked but he should get at least three stars. Forkpa is one of the better linebackers in the Southeast. This would be another solid LB class for FSU. I would really like to see them get on and land Karon Maycock. He has a chance to be an impact player in college.
S (2)
Darryl Bell III (Goleman HS-Hialeah, FL) 6'1-180 (4) (Committed to FSU)
Tedarius Hughes (Homestead-Homestead, FL) 6'2-170 (4) (Committed to FSU)
Comments: Had the chance to watch Hughes a couple of weeks ago. He is a big, long, athletic defensive back. He is not super fluid so playing safety is where we project him while some may want him at corner. I think he struggles to play corner at the next level. Bell is just a football player. Not the biggest or fastest but the kid produces on the football field. He can be a Terrence Brooks-type player at FSU.
CB (2)
Chauncey Kennon (Sarasota Booker-Sarasota, FL) 6'2-170 (4)
Samari Matthews (Hough HS-Cornelius, NC) 6'0-180 (4)
Chauncey Davis (North Gwinnett-Suwanee, GA) 6'1-180 (3)
Comments: Kennon's recruitment reminds us of Charles Lester. Could he pull the trigger early for FSU? If he does that will help their overall ranking at this time. Matthews is highly coveted and FSU is in his top group of schools. Davis is a legacy kid. His father Chauncey played for FSU.
