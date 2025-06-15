Florida State has been one of the programs pushing the hardest to flip Nebraska DB commit CJ Bronaugh since the beginning of the year.A large part of that has to due with the fact that defensive coordinator Tony White and safeties coach Evan Cooper were the coaches he committed to when they were at Nebraska.Now in the Panhandle, the coaching staff is looking to once again add him to their 2026 recruiting class."The whole visit itself was really, really good," Bronaugh said. "I liked getting back with all the coaches, meeting with the players. They really have a good culture here, and it's nice…"Just really getting to know the area more, talking to the coaches, the players, seeing that bond that Florida State has," he later added. "And obviously, them talking about how they can develop me here was good, too."Bronaugh got to spend more time with the coaching staff as a whole over the weekend. He came to a spring practice to better know some of the coaches and the vibe was mostly the same from that experience."I spent time with Coach Coop (Cooper), Pat Surtain and then I spent some time with coach Norvell, too...I wouldn't say anything new. They're all really good people, good coaches. I know they can build me into the man I'm supposed to be, football aside," Bronaugh said."He was just basically telling me that I'm a priority, he's going to want me for more than football reasons. Who I am as a person," he later said of Norvell.Florida State is not the only program vying to flip the Rivals100 prospect. Florida has already taken their stab at the challenge and Penn State will be the final program to take a swing next weekend. He stills remains committed to Nebraska but Florida State's culture has given them a shot to complete a flip."They're high up on the board now...The culture that they have and the development piece too,” Bronaugh said of why he’s considering FSU so heavily.