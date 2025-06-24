ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting DE Chris Addison wraps up visits, weighs options ahead of July commitment

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
Chris Addison wrapped up his fourth and final official visit at Florida State this weekend. And now he will take some time to weigh his options ahead of a July commitment.

“Real good people, great people I can be around for a few years,” Addison said on Sunday. “I wanted to take away the fact, what it is really like. I was just here for a spring practice, for a day last time (March 4). This time I got to see a lot, be around them more and just bond with them.”

The three-star defensive end from Winnsboro (La.), Addison has made official visits to Michigan State, UCLA, Arizona State and FSU as he contemplates a commitment at some point in July. Addison, who is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, said FSU views him as an option at its versatile Jack position.


Addison said he has been building a relationship with defensive line coach Terrance Knighton.

“It’s been really good,” Addison said of his communication with Knighton. “We’ve been locked in for the minute.”

After spending time with FSU freshmen defensive linemen Mandrell and Darryll Desir on his visit, Addison praised both for how excited the twins have been about their experience in Tallahassee in such a short amount of time.

Addison said the people in a program will be the key factor as he makes a commitment, which is to come at some point in July. The people at FSU have certainly made a strong impression.

“They’re definitely one of my top schools … how they’re family like,” Addison said. “I like the family, how they come together.”
 
