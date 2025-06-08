Florida State has already seen some early returns from their official visit weekend.6-5 and 295 pound defensive lineman Wihtlley Cadeau committed to Florida State on Sunday morning just prior to completing his official visit to FSU. The Atlanta (Ga.) Booker T. Washington lineman received an offer from the Seminoles on May 16th, and Cadeau scheduled an official visit shortly there after. The offer came after defensive line coach Terrance Knighton went to Booker T. Washington and evaluated him in person.Cadeau is the first defensive line commitment for Knighton as defensive line coach at Florida State. He planned official visits to Georgia State and previously visited Purdue. He choose the Seminoles over those programs while having recent offers from Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Georgia Tech.Cadeau totaled 39 tackles and five tackles for loss in 8 games. He also had one sack.