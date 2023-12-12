Bob Ferrante
National Signing Day, the biggest day of the recruiting calendar, is next Wednesday and the drama is building for some of the nation's top recruits. Uncommitted prospects are finalizing their plans while some verbally committed players are wondering if they need to rethink their decisions.
This week we take a closer look at the major storylines and important prospects fans need to be following in each conference. Up first is the ACC in this preview by Adam Friedman.
Rivals.com - NSD Preview: Flip watch, predictions for the ACC
Five-star KJ Bolden is one of the highest-ranked ACC pledges, but other programs are still working to flip him from FSU.
