Fish Bits (Nov. 11)

Jordan Scott was recently offered by FSU and committed to ASU. I spoke to my Juco source last night and he felt the kid was the number one rated WR in the junior college ranks. While he committed to ASU, Scott is still going to take his visit to FSU. He compares himself to Johnny Wilson. Scott feels he can come in and take a starting job next year. Scott is from Virginia. He wants to play football in the south. He committed to ASU to hold a spot. I feel that if FSU wants him, Scott will be a Seminole.
Juco OL FSU has offered
Matthew Lefeau - (Shasta College) - Been told Matthew is one of the top offensive lineman in juco. Plays tackle but can also play guard. Shows good feet on film. Like that he comes off the ball well. I am not into juco lineman but this kid can play. He would be a starter at FSU.
Monharo Senegal (Feather River College)
FSU is going to hit the portal and juco for OL. Senegal is a big kid. Not super athletic. You would like to see him bend a little better. Probably will struggle with elite pass rushers. He does seem to have the ability to get on a defender and lock them up.
The HAMMER - I had heard the hammer was coming down a couple of weeks ago. Now, I don't think the hammer is finished. I expect Tony Tokarz to be moved to TE coach. I could see Odell Haggins moving off the field or retiring. He may just want to go fishing and hunting at this point. I expect John Papuchis to end up being moved to special teams full time. I also expect Chris Thomsen to move off the field. Look for Pat Surtain to potentially take the Southern Miss job. Bill Clark who coached at UAB may also be an option at Southern Miss.
Carter Smith - Bishop Verot - I expect Carter to be recruited. If the UNLV OC comes in I would expect him to want a QB that can move. Carter is a way better athlete. I really would not be surprised if the new OC came in and they tell Jones to look for another school. I would take both guys because you need QBs.
Other recruiting News
Darryll Desir / Mandrell Desir - I would have taken these commitments early in the year. Darryll went to Camps this spring and was impressive. He can play with his hand off the ground. I expect him to start at some point of his career. Like Pat said with Mandrell, he will probably beef up and move inside. I have no problem with either of these two kids in the class. You take DL who want to come. Both have upside. You can never have enough DL.
UCF - I have been hearing UCF is going to fire their coach. If true there are some players in their class I would take a look at.
RB Taevion Swint - RB-5'9-180 (4) - FSU needs playmakers on offense. I think Micahi Danzy will be one of them next year. You add in a player like Swint and you maybe looking at a Chris Thompson-like back.
WR Jayvan Boggs - WR-6'1-200 (4) - Boggs does not get great separation but he gets open and catches the football. Those last two things have been a major issue at FSU. He is a kid that can at least be a solid #2 or #3 option at FSU.
Other options from the state of Florida
CB Graceson Littleton - Wiregrass Ranch - (4) 6'0-180 - Graceson is one of the better prospects in Tampa. Not a bad idea to get your foot in the door this year. Like his size and kid gives you some length at the position. He has some DOG in him.
WR Cortez Mills - Homestead (4) Committed to OU - I thought it was a mistake when FSU passed on him early on. A new WR coach needs to take a hard, long look at Mills. He has great body control. Put the ball up and he always catches it. He runs solid routes. He has good hands. You want to improve the WR room? Add Mills.
OL Max Buchanan - Seminole (4) Committed to Miami - Buchanan should have been committed to FSU last summer. Kid is tough and is willing to mix it up. Something that no OL has had the past couple of seasons seems to have wanted to do. Buchanan liked FSU and looked like a done deal. Make him a priority. I think you can snatch him from Miami.
OLB Kellen Wiley - Armwood (3) - He is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. You want to see a kid who goes to Kansas State, ends up 260 pounds and can rush the passer, Wiley is it. Once again, why is FSU not living in Tampa this year?
WR Koby Howard - Chamiande-(4) Committed to Penn State - Recruiting is not that hard. Howard is a kid that every time I watch him play, he makes plays. He is a playmaker.
Juco OL FSU has offered
Matthew Lefeau - (Shasta College) - Been told Matthew is one of the top offensive lineman in juco. Plays tackle but can also play guard. Shows good feet on film. Like that he comes off the ball well. I am not into juco lineman but this kid can play. He would be a starter at FSU.
Monharo Senegal (Feather River College)
FSU is going to hit the portal and juco for OL. Senegal is a big kid. Not super athletic. You would like to see him bend a little better. Probably will struggle with elite pass rushers. He does seem to have the ability to get on a defender and lock them up.
The HAMMER - I had heard the hammer was coming down a couple of weeks ago. Now, I don't think the hammer is finished. I expect Tony Tokarz to be moved to TE coach. I could see Odell Haggins moving off the field or retiring. He may just want to go fishing and hunting at this point. I expect John Papuchis to end up being moved to special teams full time. I also expect Chris Thomsen to move off the field. Look for Pat Surtain to potentially take the Southern Miss job. Bill Clark who coached at UAB may also be an option at Southern Miss.
Carter Smith - Bishop Verot - I expect Carter to be recruited. If the UNLV OC comes in I would expect him to want a QB that can move. Carter is a way better athlete. I really would not be surprised if the new OC came in and they tell Jones to look for another school. I would take both guys because you need QBs.
Other recruiting News
Darryll Desir / Mandrell Desir - I would have taken these commitments early in the year. Darryll went to Camps this spring and was impressive. He can play with his hand off the ground. I expect him to start at some point of his career. Like Pat said with Mandrell, he will probably beef up and move inside. I have no problem with either of these two kids in the class. You take DL who want to come. Both have upside. You can never have enough DL.
UCF - I have been hearing UCF is going to fire their coach. If true there are some players in their class I would take a look at.
RB Taevion Swint - RB-5'9-180 (4) - FSU needs playmakers on offense. I think Micahi Danzy will be one of them next year. You add in a player like Swint and you maybe looking at a Chris Thompson-like back.
WR Jayvan Boggs - WR-6'1-200 (4) - Boggs does not get great separation but he gets open and catches the football. Those last two things have been a major issue at FSU. He is a kid that can at least be a solid #2 or #3 option at FSU.
Other options from the state of Florida
CB Graceson Littleton - Wiregrass Ranch - (4) 6'0-180 - Graceson is one of the better prospects in Tampa. Not a bad idea to get your foot in the door this year. Like his size and kid gives you some length at the position. He has some DOG in him.
WR Cortez Mills - Homestead (4) Committed to OU - I thought it was a mistake when FSU passed on him early on. A new WR coach needs to take a hard, long look at Mills. He has great body control. Put the ball up and he always catches it. He runs solid routes. He has good hands. You want to improve the WR room? Add Mills.
OL Max Buchanan - Seminole (4) Committed to Miami - Buchanan should have been committed to FSU last summer. Kid is tough and is willing to mix it up. Something that no OL has had the past couple of seasons seems to have wanted to do. Buchanan liked FSU and looked like a done deal. Make him a priority. I think you can snatch him from Miami.
OLB Kellen Wiley - Armwood (3) - He is 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. You want to see a kid who goes to Kansas State, ends up 260 pounds and can rush the passer, Wiley is it. Once again, why is FSU not living in Tampa this year?
WR Koby Howard - Chamiande-(4) Committed to Penn State - Recruiting is not that hard. Howard is a kid that every time I watch him play, he makes plays. He is a playmaker.
Last edited: