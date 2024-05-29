Fishbits-5/29/2024

Spring high school football and evaluations are now over. FSU is moving on to their summer camps. Over the past couple of years FSU has had mega camps. They seem to be off the table for now. The camps drew more than 1,000 prospects every summer and had colleges from other schools attend. This year FSU coaches will hold their own prospect camps and visit mega camps held at other schools. There are camps held in Texas and Georgia. Look for FSU coaches to pop up at those events.
So now to the bits. What is new?
LB Tavion Wallace (Jesup, Ga., Wayne County, 6-1,210): Linebacker has been an issue in recruiting for FSU the prior few years. It looks like things could start to change with the potential commitment of Wallace. I am going to put a forecast in for FSU as Wallace seems to be finally leaning FSU's way. Wallace is a must get and at a position of need.
Now that Wallace looks like he is going to pull the cord for FSU, who else could FSU land at linebacker? Michael Hastie out of Douglas County, Ga., was recently offered and FSU seems like a potential landing spot. I feel Hastie will have to come to their summer camp to get the final approval before choosing the Noles. They are one of his top programs at this time. Zaydrius Rainey-Sale out of Washington state is potentially taking a visit to FSU this summer. He visited last summer and committed to FSU or look to be before committing to Alabama. Now he has since let off of that pledge and FSU could end up being his final option. Tarvos Alford out of Vero Beach was visited by FSU coaches this spring and is an option as well.
RB Byron Louis (Plantation American Heritage, 6-0, 200): We like where FSU sits for Louis. He is the ideal back for coach Mike Norvell and Louis likes FSU. We have said with the production that Norvell has shown at FSU without a big time back this is what would eventually happen. The word develop is what recruits start to look for. When you have two walk-on backs show up and produce, guys like Louis realize their potential can be met at FSU. Louis is leaning towards the Seminoles at this time. The main question right now is who gets the No. 2 spot?
Offensive Line - As we stated before the OL recruiting has been the best it has been in a very long time at FSU. The rumors about Solomon Thomas have cooled for now. He looks to be FSU's to lose at this point. Thomas has been committed to FSU for quite some time.
OT Ziyare Addison has been a lean but other programs like Georgia have put their hat in the ring. Addison really likes offensive coordinator Alex Atkins and the Noles are the team to beat. These things are always active. So while Addison looks to be leaning towards FSU, we have yet to get the go ahead to put him in FSU camp.
OT Josh Petty from Fellowship Christian School in Georgia has a sister most likely going to FSU from what I have been told. He is someone that FSU is recruiting hard and the work seems to be finally paying off. He would be the best tackle prospect FSU has landed in over a decade.
Max Buchanan and Peyton Joseph are two others who we still feel good about. We will know more after these guys camp in June. I still would not be shocked to see one other guy end up in the class we did not expect.
Defensive End recruiting: FSU's board is slim at this time. You have Javion Hilson, who is committed. The next best option right now is Nick Clayton out of Gainesville Buchholz. He is a project that performed well enough this spring to land an FSU offer. I like his film but want to see more of him in person. Zion Grady is still an option, but we are talking about a prospect from Alabama.
Defensive Back board
New Name to remember: Onis Konanbanny - I will not even try to say his name. I already have a hard time with most prospects. Watched him this spring at a 7 on 7. Believe he came over from England. Impressive-looking prospect physically. He is visiting FSU and has been added to the board. Look for FSU to get a good look at him in person and pursue him.
To be honest South Florida seems a little down this year in DB prospects. While there are some good players the only elite prospect maybe Ben Hanks from Booker T. Washington. He is going to visit FSU this summer but pulling him could be tough. Gregory Thomas plays corner but we project him as a safety. FSU is fighting Clemson for his services. The relationship with DB coach Patrick Surtain gives FSU the edge. FSU also has a commitment from Ethan Pritchard, who we project as a potential linebacker in college. Max Redmon is my top-rated safety prospect in Florida. He is leaning towards FSU but this is a down year for elite safeties in the state. I don't think Hylton Stubbs is an option at this point. He either sticks with USC or goes to Gatorland.
DT recruiting: News is still positive for Myron Charles. He looks like the sure thing for FSU. We also feel good about Jalen Wiggins, who is committed to UF, but our sources feel that a flip is going to happen at some point. While there are no Timmy Jernigan types in this year’s class FSU is going to refill the depth chart with some good players. Charles and Wiggins would be a very good class.
