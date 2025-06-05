ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Five-star QB Keisean Henderson no longer expected to OV, per Sam Spiegelman

nrcarlisle

nrcarlisle

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
Last week it was reported and confirmed that five-star QB Keisean Henderson would be taking an official visit to Florida State. It was believed that Florida State would be the only program hosting Henderson on an official visit besides the Cougars. Exactly one week later, and sources tell Rivals that the official visit has been cancelled and his recruitment is shut down.

Florida State's search for a 2026 signal caller regresses back to the mean. They only plan to host Jaden O'Neal (OU commit) and Landon Duckworth on official visits over the next two weeks.


 
