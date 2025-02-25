Bob Ferrante
- May 10, 2022
Notes from Rivals analyst John Garcia off the The Under Armour All-America camp in Orlando. A number of nuggets on prospects considering FSU, including DT Elijah Golden, CB Dariyon Gordon, OT Da'ron Parks and others:
Florida Rumor Mill: Latest buzz from the Sunshine State
Four-star edge defender Kaden Henderson is expected to visit Alabama, Ohio State and potentially Tennessee this spring.
