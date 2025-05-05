nrcarlisle
Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 7, 2022
-
- 3,583
-
- 3,164
-
- 853
-
- 28
Florida State has added it's FCS opponent that they will be facing for the 2026 football season.
The Seminoles have added Central Arkansas according to FBSchedules.com, who obtained the football game contract via a state open records request earlier on Monday. The Bears are the alma mater of Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and it will be the first time that the two programs will have face each other.
The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 26th, the week after the Seminoles season opener against Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. In addition to the Crimson Tide, the Seminoles will also host Notre Dame and Florida as part of their out of conference schedule.
As for in-conference opponents, Florida State is set to face Clemson, Virginia, NC State, and SMU at home and go on the road to play Boston College, Louisville, Miami and Pitt.
The Seminoles have added Central Arkansas according to FBSchedules.com, who obtained the football game contract via a state open records request earlier on Monday. The Bears are the alma mater of Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and it will be the first time that the two programs will have face each other.
The game will take place at Doak Campbell Stadium on September 26th, the week after the Seminoles season opener against Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium. In addition to the Crimson Tide, the Seminoles will also host Notre Dame and Florida as part of their out of conference schedule.
As for in-conference opponents, Florida State is set to face Clemson, Virginia, NC State, and SMU at home and go on the road to play Boston College, Louisville, Miami and Pitt.