The Florida State softball team will be home for the postseason, with the ACC regular-season champions earning the No. 5 national seed on Sunday night.FSU (46-9) will enjoy the comfort of JoAnne Graf Field in the four-team regional, which begins on Friday.The Seminoles will face Robert Morris (30-16) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. (ACC Network). In the regional's other game on Friday, South Florida will face Auburn.It's the 37th NCAA Tournament appearance for FSU. If the Seminoles win the regional they will host a best-of-three Super Regional.The top 8 national seeds: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Arkansas, FSU, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina. FSU is the only non-SEC school to earn a top 8 national seed.