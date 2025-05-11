ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Florida State earns No. 5 national seed, hosts regional beginning on Friday

The Florida State softball team will be home for the postseason, with the ACC regular-season champions earning the No. 5 national seed on Sunday night.

FSU (46-9) will enjoy the comfort of JoAnne Graf Field in the four-team regional, which begins on Friday.

The Seminoles will face Robert Morris (30-16) on Friday at 2:30 p.m. (ACC Network). In the regional's other game on Friday, South Florida will face Auburn at noon (ESPNU).

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase starting at 10 a.m. on Monday. Go to Seminoles.com/tickets. If you have any questions regarding tickets, please contact the FSU Ticket Office at 850-644-1830 or via email at ticketoffice@seminoles.com.

It's the 37th NCAA Tournament appearance for FSU, and the 11th straight time the school is hosting a regional. If the Seminoles win the regional they will host a best-of-three Super Regional.

The top 8 national seeds: Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida, Arkansas, FSU, Texas, Tennessee and South Carolina. FSU is the only non-SEC school to earn a top 8 national seed.

Clemson (44-12), which won the ACC Tournament, earned the No. 11 national seed.

If FSU wins the regional, it would host the winner of the Lubbock (Texas) Regional. Texas Tech is the No. 12 national seed.

A year ago, FSU was seeded nationally but after winning a regional was forced to travel to Oklahoma. The Sooners won the Super Regional in two games.

FSU's 2025 softball stats

 
Actually like our seeding if we can make it that far for a potential matchup with Ar-Kansas.
 
FSU could get No. 12 national seed Texas Tech and Canady would be in the circle for the Supers in Tallahassee
 
You called it. Of course we will have to beat arguably the best pitcher in the country twice in the Supers if we get that far.
 
