There may not be an uncommitted WR prospect in South Florida that Florida State covets more than Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna receiver Jasen Lopez.The four-star slot receiver has been a target that the Seminoles identified early in the year and they finally got the dual-sport athlete on campus for a visit over the weekend. Lopez was due in to visit campus unofficially in April but the tragic shooting on campus cancelled that visit.This made the past weekend's official visit all that more important as the Seminoles had to jam pack the weekend full of activities to make up for lost time.It was great," Lopez said exiting his official visit. "I can't complain about anything. The facilities, the people, the genuine nature. It was just great, everything.""Honestly just being around these guys. I'm going to be here for the next three to four years, so just being around there and seeing how they think," he later added. "Also getting in the meeting room and seeing how they can use me in their offense was a big part that I was looking forward to. Obviously I know the facilities, campus and everything else is nice."Florida State sees Lopez as a true slot threat that can be a playmaker with the ball in his hands."They feel like I can be a playmaker in their offense. They can move me around and those are the kind of people that they look for. Just people that are versatile and can do many things - playmakers honestly," Lopez explained.But Lopez's recruitment has a unique flavor, as the four-star's goal is play both football and basketball at the next level. New FSU basketball Coach Luke Loucks offered Lopez in basketball during the spring and Lopez spent some time with the basketball staff on the official visit."I went to the basketball facilities and went through that. I met some of the coaches that they just hired with Coach Loucks. I was able to get on the phone with him; he wasn't here this weekend because he was with some family. It played a big part, honestly. They went into detail in how they would use me. It meant a lot to me and my family that they said if I weren't a football recruit that they would still recruit me for basketball," Lopez said."It's something that me and my family evaluate," Lopez continued when asked how to balance a recruitment in both sports. "You can tell if they have a good relationship between the football and basketball staff and their communication. I can tell if they have planned it out and that's something that we've been looking at. FSU did a great job with this."Lopez went on to say that Mike Norvell is open to him playing both sports if he signs with Florida State. Of course, the Seminoles are not the only school to be pitching this opportunity, as all of his finalists have also leaned into Lopez dream's of being a dual-sport collegiate athlete.But what Florida State may have going for them is the fact that multiple underclassmen currently on roster have been competing in multiple sports in recent years under Norvell."It is something they brought up. They said how they actually have people who do it and are not just talking to talk. They have guys on the roster that do it now and at a high level. They did bring that up to us. It means something because it's one thing to say it and another thing to actually do it," Lopez said.The Rivals250 receiver has already taken in official visits to NC State, West Virginia and Georgia Tech. But perhaps the biggest challenger in Lopez's recruitment is hometown Miami.Lopez is going to take his final official visit to Miami this upcoming weekend and then enter decision mode."I'm just trying to wait and see. I'm going to take these visits and hopefully I'm able to commit sometime in July - maybe August."Lopez is ranked as the No. 4 slot receiver prospect in the country by Rivals and is currently considered to be the No. 151 prospect in the country nationally.