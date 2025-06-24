ADVERTISEMENT

Football Football newcomer interviews (Tuesday)

May 10, 2022
We will meet up with five FSU football newcomers today at 3: Jarvis Boatwright Jr, Antonio Cromartie Jr, Jaylen King, Zae Thomas, Jeremiah Wilson.

Look for updates and videos in the thread below.

We will have more newcomer interviews on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.
 
