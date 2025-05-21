ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Four-star ATH Tyriq Green feels like a high priority for FSU, sets OV

nrcarlisle

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
While he didn't participate due to an injury during the Rivals Camp in Atlanta on Sunday, Green was still one of the high profile defensive backs to make the trip to Riverdale, Georgia.

The Osceola briefly caught up with Green to update his recruitment and see where Florida State stands among his top contenders.

While he did not get down on campus for a spring practice, Green and the Florida State coaching staff are still building their relationship. Safeties coach Evan Cooper visited Green at Buford (Ga.) High School the week prior and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain has also played a major role.

"Coach Surtain is like an uncle to me," Green told the Osceola. "We have a great relationship from when we were down there (at FSU)."

Florida State is recruiting him at safety, but which one of the safety positions, Green wasn't yet sure. Florida State will be getting an official visit out of Green, who told the Osceola he will be officially visit on June 13. Miami, Georgia and Auburn are also getting official visits from the four-star.

"Just the culture and stuff, how they run things around there. And then how they are as a team," Green commented on what he wanted to see on his official visit. "I feel good about them, having a chance to go there, be able to play early. They're very high on my list."

Green also feels like he is high on Florida State's list because of his relationship with coach Mike Norvell.

"He's an energetic guy. Every time he sees me, he's loud," Norvell said. "I love that. I know he cares. I'm a high priority for them. We're building our relationship too."
 
Latest posts

