Four-star defensive line prospect Earnest Rankins was one of over a dozen recruits on campus for an official visit at Florida State this past weekend. The Seminoles are competing with Auburn, Texas, Georgia and Ohio State for Rankins' signature in December.The Decatur (Ga.) SW DeKalb High product has already taken his official visit with the Tigers and will visit the Longhorns this weekend, followed by a trip to spend some time with the Bulldogs.The Osceola spoke with Rankins at the conclusion of his visit with the Seminoles and it was clear Mike Norvell and his staff kept themselves in contention for Rankins after his weekend in Tallahassee."It was very eye-opening," said Rankins of his time with FSU. "I got to see how the team, players and coaches work together. I can say Florida State have very high energy. I like it."One thing Rankins got a chance to do was spend some time with FSU defensive line coach Terrence Knighton."Well, we sat in a film session for like an hour," said Rankins. "He showed me my tape, where I could be improved, something I can work on for this year, my extension, my get-off. I get off perfect, but my extension, that would be the biggest thing."The FSU staff told Rankins that he could develop into a player who could move up and down the line of scrimmage in college."I am versatile, so I can move (around) the whole front five, move anywhere," said Rankins, who projects as a SDE in a 3-3-5 defense and a three-technique or SDE in a four-man front.Rankins also spoke about what Mike Norvell's message was to him over the weekend."We had a conversation," said Rankins. "He asked me what type of player I wanted to be. I told him great. And then he told me if I wanted to be great, that's on me, he can make me great but I have to buy in."He also updated where FSU stands with him and what's next in his recruiting process."They are definitely in my top four," said Rankins of FSU. "I like them a lot. It's just something about the team. I've been around all the teams, a couple of times, the players and it's something that stands out."Rankins currently plans to announce which school he will committing to in early July.