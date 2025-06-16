Four-star defensive lineman Tico "Taco" Crittendon was on Florida State's campus for the first time this past weekend for an official visit and the Seminoles had a lot of work to do to catch up in his recruitment.Florida State only offered the four-star in late March in an effort to expand the defensive line board and while there was a lot to take in during the visit, it appears that the Seminoles have put a good foot forward.“Man, I had a great time. Got to meet some of the players. I’d say the thing that stood out to me was the way they just came together on some real brotherhood stuff. I remember just talking to some of the guys that played my position," Crittendon Jr. said.In particular, Crittendon mentioned spending time with true freshman L.A. Jessie Harrold and junior Tyeland Coleman, two players who themselves only got on campus in January."I think that’s the tightest group here. I seen some real love from them," Crittendon added.Defensive line Coach Terrance Knighton came and saw Crittendon in the spring at Lithonia (Ga.) High and the plans to officially visit stemmed from the conversation that took place.“I remember coach (Knighton) came to the school and talked to me about it. He’s a real cool guy. He kept it real the whole time we were having the conversation. He told me how everything would go. I really respected him for that. I was like, I might as well go ahead and take the opportunity to come on down and see what FSU is talking about.”“I see him as an uncle, man," Crittendon added on Knighton. "He’s just got that feeling to him. He knows how to switch from coach to uncle, so I really respect him about that. Even coach Odell (Haggins) too, even though he’s the assistant head coach, he still comes down to the d-line, shows love, gives good coaching.”Crittendon said that Florida State sees him playing everywhere along the defensive line, something that has become a common trend with the official visitors that have come in this summer.Crittendon has taken official visits to Georgia and Texas Tech prior to Florida State this past weekend. Tennessee is the final official visit on the slate before he enters into decision mode. A final decision is expected on July 4th.“They’re up there," Crittendon said on where FSU stands following the visit. "I feel pretty great about this school. Little bit of everything. Bond development, the way the guys work. Location doesn’t really matter to me but the fact that it’s that close to home – that’s a plus factor (too).”