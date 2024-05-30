ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Four-star LB Tavion Wallace announces commitment date

Four-star linebacker prospect Tavion Wallace will announce which school he will commit to on July 15th.


Wallace has also narrowed his list of potential landing spots down to four schools: Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Arkansas. He is taking an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and will then visit Georgia on June 7 and FSU on June 21. Wallace was originally going to visit Florida on June 14, but that trip would seem to be in question now. Additionally, at least publicly, he hasn't set an official visit date with LSU.


 
