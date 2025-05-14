Florida State has been working on getting Griffin to set an official visit for the majority of the spring.The four-star decommitted from USC on Wednesday and has set four official visits. His schedule is as follows:Ohio State May 30thAlabama June 6thTexas June 13thFSU June 15th.A notable exclusion... no Georgia on the schedule as of now, who has also been trying to flip Griffin since he committed to USC last year. FSU got Griffin on campus this spring and will - at this moment - be getting his last official visit.