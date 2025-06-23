OsceolaPat
Four-star running back Amari Thomas was one of eleven prospects to take official visits to Florida State this past weekend. Thomas, who will play his senior season at Blountstown (Fla.) High, has been committed to the Seminoles since this past December.
The country's sixth-ranked all-purpose running back spoke with the Osceola about his most recent visit to Florida State. Thomas also opened up a little about his recruitment by South Carolina. The Gamecocks were the only other program to receive an official visit from the talented playmaker.
"It was a good official visit; it was just what I expected," began Thomas who has been a regular visitor to campus during his recruiting process. "I was just chilling, for real. I got what I wanted (out of the visit). I got a real-life conversation with the people that are in the running back room. That's it for real."
And what did FSU's current running backs tell Thomas about the program?
"Talking about it's real," Thomas said. "Come to work, don't slack. What you got to do, it's going to be hard, it's going to be easy sometimes, but you have to keep your head straight, that's all."
Thomas took an official visit to South Carolina in late May, and the Gamecocks are making a hard push to flip his commitment.
"I mean South Carolina has a good program," Thomas said. "And, I am not going to lie, they have a chance to be a playoff team this year with the people they have coming back. But you just never know, December's not here, but I'm here with the 'Noles."
He also spoke about his conversations with Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson (Coach Yac) during his visit.
"Me and Yac, we don't keep our conversations too long, because I've been here a million times" explained Thomas. "I just learn something new every time for the 15 or 20 minutes we have."
When asked about playing in a Gus Malzahn offense, Thomas perked up a little.
"The kind of running backs he has had, RJ Harvey, Tre Mason and the people before, they always became successful," Thomas said. "And the 1,000-yard rushers that he has had in the offense that he has makes the running back successful in that offense.
"Coach Norvell, it's pretty much the same thing, just be you, that's all he tells me, just be you and whatever happens, he is going to stand by me in any decision I make," Thomas said about the message FSU's head coach had for him.
When asked if he felt confident about FSU being the right place for him after his official visits this summer, Thomas gave a quick and matter-of-fact answer.
"I feel confident, I feel confident," Thomas said at the end of his interview.
