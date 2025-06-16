OsceolaPat
Jul 31, 2022
Four-star safety prospect Lasiah Jackson was one of more than 15 recruits on FSU's campus this past weekend to take an official visit with head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles football program. The Rivals250 prospect from Lee County (Ga.) High told the Osceola he has narrowed his search down to four schools just over a month out from his senior season.
He spoke about what stood out to him after his weekend in Tallahassee and what his timeline is for announcing his commitment to either FSU, Alabama, Stanford or Georgia Tech.
"Getting here, it was all love from the beginning to the end," started Jackson when recapping his official visit with FSU. Greeted by Norvell, you know, he brought all the energy. Every time we meet up with him, he brought the energy."
He also spoke about getting to spend some time with FSU cornerback coach Pat Surtain.
"Being back with Surtain is always good," said Jackson. "That's my boy. It's real love here at FSU. You can really feel it from the moment you get here and every time you come here. Matter of fact, it's never just a one-time thing. It's a constant thing, I feel like they do a really good job with being consistent with their recruits and being consistent with their players."
The relationship between the FSU coaching staff and their players is something that left an impression on Jackson.
"That's another thing that I like, their relationship with their players," explained Jackson. "If you've got a good relationship with your players, they're going to be bought in. Everybody's bought in at FSU I've seen. So, I mean, I love that. A great weekend."
Jackson was hosted by his former high school teammate Ousmane Kromah, FSU's true freshman running back, and defensive back Charles Lester.
"I was with Ous most of the weekend," said Jackson. "You know, that's my boy. We were just chilling. He was telling me how his time's been because he just got here three weeks ago. Seeing him again, you know, I haven't seen him in a minute. Seeing him again was pretty good. Just telling me how everything's been. I was with Charles Lester, cool dude, chill guy, I was out with all the players, went out last night (Saturday) and had a pretty good time."
He also spoke about what FSU's current players had to say about the program.
"The main thing they were talking about is that brotherhood that they really have," continued Jackson. "It's not really a coaches led team, it's a players led team. And you know that's really where teams can be most successful, when your leaders are really stepping up, making sure everybody's staying accountable. And that's another thing: they really buy into their newcomers. They're making sure everybody's up to speed with the playbook, give me extra time, you can always ask, the coaches are always here. You can always take something and ask them."
Jackson also talked about the teams he has already taken official visits with, Georgia Tech and Stanford.
It was clear that his visit to Stanford was a good one. He termed his visit with the Cardinal as "something else". He also said that Georgia Tech has been pushing for him for a while but that he wanted to take all his official visits before making any kind of decision when it comes to a commitment.
Jackson said he would like to a make a final decision and announce his commitment at some point in July but that he didn't have a specific date set for that right now.
"I just want to get it done before the season, so I don't have too much on my head," said Jackson of his timeline.
He also spoke about where FSU stands as he gets ready to head to Tuscaloosa to visit with Alabama.
"I really see the vision here, for sure," said Jackson. "Coach Norvell is a great dude. He's bought in. What does he always say, I want it all, you could tell by the way he talks, the way he operates, the way he interacts with people, you can't find another guy like that, to be quite honest."
