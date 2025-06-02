After finishing his official visit with Florida State on Sunday, four-star wide receiver Camden Capeheart told the Osceola that he narrowed down his list of potential college homes down to FSU and Mississippi State. Capeheart has been committed to the Bulldogs since last November.It was Capeheart's second time visiting FSU but his first time to get a chance to visit with head coach Mike Norvell and the rest of the staff. While Capeheart was in Tallahassee on his unofficial visit in January all of FSU coaches were on the road recruiting with the exception of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. That winter visit went well enough with Malzahn that Capeheart decided he wanted to take an official visit with the Seminoles."It's a blessing," said Capeheart of his chance to visit FSU again. "We planned it a long time ago, came out here in January, it was great, it was good enough for me to comeback. So, it's really one of my top options."He also expanded on his January visit and also on what it meant to get to the experience of being around everyone associated with the football program."It was a good one, I mean Coach Malzahn did a great job," said Capeheart of his January FSU visit. "I talked with him just a little bit ago, he did a great job. Norvell was on the road recruiting. Now he is here, it was great to talk to him, heard a lot of information, good stuff I needed to hear."Malzahn and Norvell have both explained how FSU intends to use Capeheart, and the speedy wide receiver liked what both coaches had to say."Yeah, I think it's great, I think if fits me perfectly," Capeheart said of how he would be used in the offense. Me personally, I just want the ball in my hands."Capeheart also spoke about where he is in his recruiting process."I will go to Mississippi State June 14th and then I will decide after that," said Capeheart"Yes, sir," answered Capeheart when asked if it was a two-team race between the Seminoles and the Bulldogs even though UCLA has been trying to get him on their campus for an official visit.Capeheart who won the Texas 3-A 100-meter state championship with a time of 10.44 said he has spoken with FSU coaches about potentially running track in college but that he hasn't made a final decision in that regard.