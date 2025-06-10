Four-star wide receiver Devin Carter was one of more than fifteen prospects that took official visits to Florida State this past weekend. The Douglas County (Ga.) product has been committed to Auburn since this past January; however, this was his third trip to visit FSU since giving his pledge to the Tigers at the beginning of the year.The Osceola spoke with Carter after his visit ended on Sunday and while he said he still remains committed to the Auburn his relationships with the FSU coaching staff and their vision for how they plan to use him in Gus Malzhan's offense are two of the reasons the Seminoles are still in the battle to win his signature in December."It went great, it was a great visit," started Carter when asked how his three days in Tallahassee visit FSU had gone. "I came in on Thursday night, got to chill with some of the players and some of the recruits that got in with me (on Thursday). So, building a bond with those guys, seeing the vibe around Tally, getting a feel for how it feels just being here every day. Got to walk around campus with some guys, it was a good feeling.Carter also spoke about his favorite part of the weekend."Today (Sunday) was my favorite part getting to meet the coaches, talking ball, that's what we are here for, so that was my favorite part," explained Carter.It was apparent Carter also enjoyed his time with Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn."Gus Malzahn, he's a genius," said Carter. "He is a genius at what he does, He's and expert and he gets his playmakers the ball and I love that."Carter also likes Malzahn's plan for him at FSU."He said I'm a receive that can do anything," continued Carter. "I am a versatile guy, so his objective with me would be to put me wherever to get me the ball and just get me touches and I am going to make a play with it and that's what he emphasized."He also spoke about his relationship with head coach Mike Norvell."Coach Norvell, he's been the same since I met him," continued Carter. "he's real and I just love that guy. So, that's a big part of why Florida State's a top school in my recruitment. So yeah, I loved the visit."Carter also spoke about his relationship with wide receiver coach Tim Harris Jr. who he has known since his father, former FSU running back Dexter Carter, coached against Harris as high school coaches."Coach Harris, he's real though, he's a real coach," said Carter. "His attention to detail in practices that I have been to, it was different. And they just weren't talking about the same stuff on those practice days, they were going over different stuff, learning different things."He also spoke about how his visit to FSU will impact his recruiting process moving forward."The process is still the same," explained Carter. "Going to go through my OV's (official visits), collect data, collect information, discuss with my family, nut it made a stamp for sure. Florida State, they always, make a strong impression, but official visits is where you learn the real from the fake and Florida State's real, Coach Norvell is real, Coach Harris is real, and I love those guys and it's a great university and I am going to keep them in my top schools for sure."Carter, who has now taken official visits to FSU and Georgia, has a mid-week visit at North Carolina before heading to Auburn this weekend.