ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting FSU 2026 QB commit Brady Smigiel talks commitment to Florida State at Rivals Five-Star Event

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
2,286
3,466
853
Five-star 2026 QB Brady Smigiel committed to Florida State this past Saturday. Smigiel committed to the Seminoles after taking two unofficial visits to FSU, one in April, and one last week.

Smigiel talks about the impact that FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterback coach Tony Tokarz played in his decision and why he and his family were comfortable committing to Seminoles.



 
  • Like
Reactions: WoodsideNole and Jeperr6564
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OsceolaPat
  • Sticky

Breaking News FSU lands commit from 5-star 26 QB Brady Smigiel

Replies
8
Views
449
Osceola Village
GeddyLee09
G
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting 2026 5-star QB Brady Smigiel is back on campus, Futurecast for FSU

Replies
6
Views
1K
Osceola Village
noletooomuch
N
Adam Gorney

Five-star QB Brady Smigiel talks commitment..

Replies
2
Views
918
Osceola Village
12Nole
12Nole
Adam Gorney

No. 1 QB Brady Smigiel..

Replies
0
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Adam Gorney
Adam Gorney
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting 2026 4-star CB Jaelen Waters has decommitted from Florida State

Replies
2
Views
484
Osceola Village
buckeyenole
B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back