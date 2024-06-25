OsceolaPat
Five-star 2026 QB Brady Smigiel committed to Florida State this past Saturday. Smigiel committed to the Seminoles after taking two unofficial visits to FSU, one in April, and one last week.
Smigiel talks about the impact that FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterback coach Tony Tokarz played in his decision and why he and his family were comfortable committing to Seminoles.
