After a somewhat slow start to this transfer portal cycle, things have begun picking up for the Florida State baseball team over the last 24 hours.



The Seminoles landed D2 reliever transfer Kevin Melik Friday night and followed that up with the addition of Central Arkansas pitcher transfer Charlie Christensen Saturday afternoon.







A 6-foot-4, 190-pound right-handed pitcher from Olathe, Kan., Christensen’s numbers aren’t the most prolific with a 6.39 career ERA over three seasons at UCA. However, he does bring an expanse of experience to the Seminoles’ pitching staff with 202.2 career innings and 46 appearances (33 starts) for the Bears.



Over the last two seasons, he’s started 26 of the 32 games he’s appeared in and thrown a combined 161.1 innings. He had an ERA of 5.98 in 2024 and 5.85 in 2025.



He’s racked up 168 career strikeouts in college to 80 walks.



According to a post on his X account, Christensen has a fastball that sits 91 through 94 and touches 95, a cutter that is 86-88 mph, a slider that sits 81-83 and a changeup that sits 84-87.







While he’s primarily been a starter, it’s likely FSU is adding Christensen to give the bullpen another right-handed option. If that’s the case, he’s the second reliever FSU has added, along with Melik, over the last 24 hours.



He’s FSU’s fourth overall transfer addition of the offseason.