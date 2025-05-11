Big game on Sunday for FSU. The Seminoles (35-11, 15-8 ACC) need to bounce back and win today's series finale at 4 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).I'd be reluctant to say that an FSU loss would definitively cost the team a top-8 national seed. But it would be an argument in front of the NCAA Selection Committee if those members are weighing the merits of various teams.FSU was No. 6 in the RPI going into the weekend. And there is a big series coming up next weekend at Howser against No. 10 UNC.LHP Wes Mendes (5-2, 5.09 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 28 walks in 53 innings) is on the mound for the Seminoles. They need a good start from Mendes. And some timely hitting. Or just actual hitting after yesterday's game (six singles, no walks, 13 strikeouts).Cal has not announced a starting pitcher. We'll have some updates closer to the 4 p.m. start.