Game 2 of the Florida State-Cal series begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. There will be a live stream on ACC Network Extra.FSU will send junior LHP Joey Volini (8-2, 2.74 ERA) to the mound vs. Cal sophomore RHP Oliver de la Torre (2-4, 6.38 ERA).The Seminoles are seeking to win a sixth ACC series with a victory today or Sunday: Boston College, at Miami, at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Clemson.We've seen some on-base percentages steadily climb for FSU. Alex Lodise is at .500, Gage Harrelson at .469, Chase Williams at .440, Cal Fisher at .431, Myles Bailey at .425 and the red-hot Drew Faurot at .418We'll have some updates in the thread below