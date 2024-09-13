ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Business FSU BOT meeting notes (Friday morning)

FSU president Richard McCullough:

- "I will give you a teeny, tiny update on our lawsuit with the ACC. We underwent court-ordered mediation with the ACC and we continue to have an open dialogue with the ACC. And all of that is good."

- 79,000 high school applicants for 6,000 slots. (Note: I think a few years ago the applicants were 60,000 or 66,000.)

- More than $1 billion in research proposals submitted, an FSU record. FSU has a very high hit rate – 30 percent - McCullough says.
 
