Florida State had to work its way onto four-star defensive tackle Kendall Guervil's official visit schedule.The Seminoles were originally on the outside looking in as Guervil's schedule had him visiting Alabama, Georgia, Florida and Texas this summer. While he was interested in taking an official visit, the full schedule caused some hesitancy on whether or not that would happen. The Noles bumped the Crimson Tide off the schedule and they hosted him on an official visit this past weekend."Why not?," Guervil answered when asked what led him to take the official visit. "Everybody talks about how good of a school it is and how good their environment and community is. So why not check it out?"Guervil was greeted by the entire staff and uniquely, multiple rostered defensive linemen. After spending multiple days on campus, Guervil confessed that he did have some questions about the program heading into the visit but he had them largely answered."At first I was sketchy about Florida State. But it's definitely one of my top schools now, definitely top three. The vibe over here, the family - I'm big on a family-oriented team - this whole place just brings a family vibe. I love it here, I love the coaches here. Coach (Mike) Norvell, (defensive line coach Terance) Knighton, and (former FSU DL coach) Odell (Haggins).""I didn't really know anything about Florida State. People were talking about it so much without me knowing anything. I thought this was a school that I wasn't going to like but now that I've come here and seen everything, seen the people and the community, they are definitely one of my top schools," he later added.Guervil got to spend some extended time with Knighton, something in particular that he was looking forward to."I think of him as a great coach. If I came here, he would truly develop me. This OV, I got to really spend time with him and connect. I'm glad I was able to make it up here and spend time with him because that was something I was looking forward to doing," Guervil said. "I love how they move their d-linemen all over. They don't have them all in one spot and getting you ready for the NFL level because at that level they don't want you to be in just one spot."The Seminoles have moved up in Guervil's recruitment, but two programs still remain at the top. Florida and primarily Texas are at the front ahead of their official visits in the coming weeks. But the good news for Florida State is that they still have time to make up ground and change Guervil's mind.The four-star plans on taking his recruitment all the way to signing day and plans to make trips back to Tallahassee for the Alabama game in August and potentially other home games during the season."Just keep up what they are doing to be honest," Guervil said on what the Seminoles could do to make up more ground. "Like I said, they are family oriented with a great community, a great school overall. Just keeping that same energy."