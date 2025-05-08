FSU sports information:



The top-seeded and No. 8 Florida State softball team (45-8) cruised past Georgia Tech 8-0 in six innings, on Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.



FSU will move on to play the winner of Stanford and Duke at 10 a.m. on Friday on ACC Network. The game time was moved up three hours due to expected inclement weather in the area.



With the win, FSU advanced to its 18th-consecutive ACC Semifinal and improved to 38-6 all-time in the ACC Tournament under coach Lonni Alameda. FSU has also won 26 consecutive games against Georgia Tech (27-22).



Annabelle Widra got the start in the circle for the Seminoles and retired the Yellow Jackets in order in the top of the first.



The Noles threatened in the bottom of the first as three walks loaded the bases with one out, but FSU was unable to capitalize.



The Yellow Jackets threatened in the top of the second as Georgia Tech got runners on second and third with two outs, but Widra forced a pop up to end the inning.



Ashtyn Danley came on in the third and struck out the first two batters she saw and retired the Yellow Jackets in order. The bats came alive for FSU in the bottom of the third. Isa Torres drew a leadoff walk, and Jahni Kerr hit her ninth home run of the year to right center field to give FSU a 2-0 lead. Katie Dack immediately followed Kerr with her team-leading 14th home run of the season on the second pitch she saw to put the Noles up 3-0.



Georgia Tech got a leadoff double and used some small ball to put runners on second and third, but Danley forced a pop up to shallow right field for Krystina Hartley, who made a nice play to end the inning.



The offense got back to work in the bottom of the fifth. A single and an error put runners on the corner for Angelee Bueno with two outs and she delivered with a single up the middle to put the Seminoles up 4-0. Jaysoni Beachum walked to set up pinch hitter and true freshman Shelby McKenzie with the bases loaded. McKenzie delivered with a shallow ball to left that snuck by the diving left fielder to allow McKenzie to clear the bases with her first career triple to blow the game open.



Julia Apsel relieved Danley in the sixth, and she retired the side in order. Back-to-back singles from Torres and Kerr put runners on for the Noles in the sixth. Torres advanced to third on a flyout, and Michaela Edenfield drove in the winning run to give FSU the run-rule victory.



The pitching staff of Widra, Danley and Apsel was terrific as the three combined to allow just four hits while striking out four and surrendering just one walk.



Offensively, six different Seminoles recorded a hit with Kerr leading the way with a 3-for-4 outing.