FSU sports information:



The No. 10 Florida State softball team (23-5, 1-0) opened up ACC play with an 8-3 win over Pitt (10-14, 0-4) on Friday night at JoAnne Graf Field.



Annabelle Widra got her seventh start of the season in the circle and started out the game with a bang as she struck out the side in the top of the first. Widra didn't allow a hit in the first two innings, and the Noles' offense took advantage with a five-run second inning.



Hallie Wacaser was hit by a pitch to open up the bottom of the second, and Katie Dack doubled into the right center gap on the second pitch she saw to put runners on second and third with no outs. Jahni Kerr delivered with a double into shallow left field to bring home Wacaser and Dack. Amaya Ross picked up the first of her three hits as she laid down a perfect bunt and used her speed to beat the throw. The next two batters were retired, but Jaysoni Beachum was hit by another pitch to load the bases for Kennedy Harp. Harp delivered for her 36th and 37th RBI of the season to give the Noles a 4-0 lead. Another pitch made contact with a Seminole batter as Michaela Edenfield loaded the bases for Hallie Wacaser who drew a walk to give the Noles a 5-0 lead after two.



Pitt clawed its way back with a two-run home run in the third and a solo home run in the fourth to cut the lead to two, but Beachum belted her eighth home run of the season to get the run back in the bottom of the fourth inning.



Jazzy Francik came in to pitch in the top of the fifth inning and stranded a runner at third to keep the Panthers off the board. Kerr opened up the bottom of the fifth with a single on the first pitch she saw, and Ross hit her first home run of the year to left center field to put the Noles up 8-3.



Francik allowed a leadoff single in the top of the sixth but went on to retire the final five batters to pick up her fifth save of the season. Francik's five saves this season is already the third-most in a single season in program history behind Makenna Reid (6) and Kathryn Sandercock (10). Widra picked up the win to improve to 6-1 this season.



The teams will complete the series tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.