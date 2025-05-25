Sometimes baseball is a complex game. Sometimes it's simple and comes down to who can execute sound situational baseball in high-tension moments.



While Florida State had more to play for than North Carolina Saturday night in the ACC Semifinals, it was the Tar Heels who got the job done in the clutch.



After FSU failed to take advantage of a leadoff baserunner in a tie game in the eighth with poor situational hitting, UNC didn't miss its shot. The No. 3 seed Tar Heels (41-12) took advantage of its leadoff baserunner in the ninth, bringing home two runs to escape a back-and-forth affair at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park with a 7-5 win over the second-seeded Seminoles (38-14) to advance to Sunday's ACC Championship vs. Clemson.



"They handled the details of the game better than we did today..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said in his postgame press conference. "It's painful because that's a heck of a ball game and you feel like you have opportunities to take control...



"Credit to (UNC) as a good team. Good teams seem to take advantage of those opportunities."



A leadoff error on FSU second baseman Drew Faurot followed by a bunt single and a sacrifice bunt put two in scoring position in the ninth inning for UNC. That forced FSU to bring its infield in and set the stage for Kane Kepley's two-run single up the middle which proved to be the difference.



That came just after FSU failed to advance a leadoff runner past first base in the eighth inning thanks to a failed sacrifice bunt which allowed the leadoff man to be thrown out at second, a popout that erased what would have been a stolen base and moved a runner into scoring position and a groundout.



This duality could prove costly for FSU, which was expected to be in strong consideration for a top-eight national seed in the NCAA Tournament with a win over the Tar Heels. Now, a top-eight seed seems less likely for FSU, although it's fair to admit that no one knows which way the NCAA selection committee is leaning.



For awhile in the early-going on Saturday, it looked like we were due for a pitcher's duel in Durham. FSU sophomore lefty Wes Mendes and UNC sophomore RHP Jason DeCaro started out with three scoreless innings apiece. Mendes, who was moved up from the Sunday starter spot, allowed no baserunners over that span, striking out five batters his first time through the UNC order.



Then, a back-and-forth roller coaster of a game played out over the next few innings. UNC got a leadoff hit-by-pitch in the fourth from leadoff hitter Kane Kepley, who came around to score on a two-out single from Gavin Gallaher to take a 1-0 lead.



That lead didn't last long, though, as Myles Bailey led off the FSU fourth with a solo home run to right field. It's his third homer in two ACC Tournament games, fourth in the last three games and 15th of the season.



UNC took the lead right back in the top of the fifth on a trio of hits, including another two-out single. FSU responded to that with a three-run bottom of the fifth, loading the bases on two walks and a single before Cal Fisher walked to bring home a run off UNC Sunday starter Aidan Haugh, who was brought in out of the bullpen. Drew Faurot followed that up with a lineout to second but a throw back to first for an attempted double play got past the first baseman and into the UNC dugout, bringing home two runs and giving FSU its first lead of the game at 4-3.



Two batters into the UNC sixth, the Tar Heels reclaimed the lead on a bloop double followed by a two-run homer from Luke Stevenson to jump ahead 5-4. But FSU responded right back with a two-out RBI double from Alex Lodise to tie the game back up at five.



It was a chaotic three innings of baseball which saw 10 runs scored, four lead changes and two ties.



Mendes probably pitched better than his final line showed. He allowed three runs on four hits over five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks through five innings before he was sent back out for the sixth and allowed the homer to Stevenson. Still, he allowed just one walk to the final batter he faced, nearly coming away with his first walk-free game against an ACC opponent this season.



After Mendes was pulled, FSU threw Saturday starter Joey Volini, who stabilized things through three shutout scoreless innings in his first relief appearance of the season before the Tar Heels finally got to him in the ninth inning.



FSU was not lacking in baserunners in Saturday's matchup against UNC. The Seminoles had six hits and worked seven walks. However, they lacked the situational hitting that was the key to their runaway win over Duke in the quarterfinals Friday. FSU got the leadoff runner on four times, but was 3 for 17 (.176) with runners on base and 1 for 8 (.125) with runners in scoring position.



The Seminoles struggled to hit Haugh after his first inning of relief work as he allowed just one hit over 3.1 innings of relief work and UNC closer Walker McDuffie allowed a walk but no runs in the ninth inning for his sixth save.



The Seminoles are expected to host an NCAA Regional next weekend for the second straight season. Projections don't seem to think FSU will be a top-eight seed, but we'll find out for sure Monday at noon when the NCAA Tournament field is announced.