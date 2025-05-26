CurtWeiler
We found out Sunday night that the Florida State baseball team was hosting an NCAA Regional.
Now we know the Seminoles' seed and teams it will be hosting this weekend at Dick Howser Stadium.
FSU (38-14) was announced as the No. 9 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament on Monday and will host an NCAA Regional for the 37th time in program history. The Seminoles will host Northeastern, Mississippi State and Bethune-Cookman for a double-elimination regional which begins Friday.
"Obviously, it's exciting to be in this position. I'm proud of our players, our coaching staff, and I appreciate the fans..." FSU head coach Link Jarrett said after the NCAA Tournament field was announced. "You feel an obligation in this role to have these events at home. It's not easy to do...I feel like our guys earned this. I'm proud of how they performed from start to finish."
FSU elected to play the early game and will take on Bethune-Cookman Friday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network. Northeastern-Mississippi State is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start Friday night on ESPN+.
FSU beat Bethune-Cookman 9-7 in a midweek game this season and is 9-0 all-time against the Wildcats. FSU has never played Northeastern and is 7-7 all-time vs. Mississippi State, last playing in 2018 when the Bulldogs knocked FSU out of its home NCAA regional.
"There's three really good teams coming in here. These are extremely talented teams..." Jarrett said of the teams heading to Tallahassee this weekend for the regional. "(Northeastern) has won 27 games in a row, 17 shutouts, they've stolen 200 bases. That's what is coming in here. Mississippi State is talented and dynamic and Bethune-Cookman, they just win, they're tough...Our hands are full."
The Seminoles' potential super regional should chalk hold and both seeded teams win their home regional would be against No. 8 seed Oregon State, which is hosting TCU, USC and Saint Mary's this weekend in the Corvallis Regional.
As the No. 9 seed, FSU really may have been one win in any of its three losses to UNC over the last two weeks away from securing a top-eight seed for the second consecutive season.
"This is why I talk about each game individually, one game at a time. Because you look back at a couple of these games, it's probably the difference between being 8 and 9 or 7 and 9 or 6 and 9. I wish we could have been a little bit more consistent, but overall, you're still happy with the result..." Jarrett said. "We had a chance along the way to maybe do a little more and position ourselves a little better. But we are where we are."
FSU is looking to make its 25th appearance in the College World Series and its first time with back-to-back trips to Omaha since 1998 through 2000.
All-session tickets for the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tallahassee Regional will go on sale on Monday at 3 p.m. ET on Seminoles.com/Tickets, with reserved seats available to Seminole Booster members and general admission tickets on sale for all fans. If reserved seats remain available, they will go on sale for all fans on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.
Individual game tickets will be available prior to each game. Friday’s single game tickets will go on sale on Friday at 9 a.m., with the following day’s tickets on sale the night before at approximately 11 p.m., once that day’s matchups are set.
All-session tickets are $60 for reserved seats and $45 for general admission.
