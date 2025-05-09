ADVERTISEMENT

Softball FSU edges Duke 3-2 in semifinal

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
FSU sports information:

The top-seeded and No. 8 Florida State softball team (46-8) prevailed in a 3-2 win over No. 20 Duke (38-16) in the ACC Tournament Semifinals to advance to its 27th ACC Championship Game. FSU has now advanced to 27 of the total 34 ACC Championship Games in ACC history.

After two scoreless innings, Duke hit a two-out single and an error by FSU allowed the Blue Devils to get on the board first.

FSU responded immediately as Krystina Hartley doubled down the right field line to immediately put a runner in scoring position for the Noles. Isa Torres laid down a perfect bunt down the third base line to put runners on the corners for the Noles. Jahni Kerr put a ball in play to the second baseman to allow Hartley to score. Kerr reached safely thanks to a poor throw. Katie Dack brought home Torres on a groundout to give the Noles the lead.

After Julia Apsel got the start and went 2.2 innings and allowed just three hits, Jazzy Francik came in and shut down the Blue Devils in four innings of work.

Michaela Edenfield helped Francik out with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to provide some insurance for FSU. Duke threatened and had the tying run on third with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Danley came in and got the final out to earn her fourth save of the year. Francik earned the win to improve to 10-2 this season.

FSU will play Clemson on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.
 
The second game was played in a steady rain. Clemson scored 8 runs in the 6th, mostly on bases loaded walks and hit batters to overcome a 9-2 deficit. We haven't played them this year.

 
Latest posts

