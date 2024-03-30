Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 13,972
-
- 9,818
-
- 1,853
FSU sports information:
The Florida State Seminoles (24-9, 7-2) showcased their dominance in both offense and defense, securing a series sweep with a resounding 8-5 win over NC State (18-16, 1-11) on Saturday afternoon.
In a gripping start to the game between the Noles and NC State, both teams found themselves locked in a battle of defenses as they couldn't manage to score in the first inning.
However, in the bottom of the second inning, the Noles gained momentum. Amaya Ross reached on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Isa Torres laid down a perfect bunt to third and used some head's up baserunning to advance to second for a double. Kennedy Harp's fly ball was deep enough to bring Ross home giving the Noles a 1-0 lead over NC State.
A walk and a hit by pitch set the stage again for Torres who continued her hot weekend with a two more RBI to put the Noles up 3-0. Harp then added her second RBI of the day to give the Noles a commanding 4-0 lead.
The Wolfpack fought back with a run in the bottom of the fourth, putting them on the scoreboard. Ashtyn Danley successfully prevented NC State from scoring again in the bottom of the fourth inning, allowing FSU to maintain their momentum.
FSU's offensive explosiveness continued in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a Mudge reached base in the bottom of the fourth inning by a hit to center field, Kalei Harding then crushed her eighth home run of the year into left field, paving the way for Mudge to score and earning her 40th RBI of the season to give the Noles a 6-1 lead after four innings.
Katie Dack added two more runs for the Noles in the bottom of the fifth with her second home run of the season to give the Noles a commanding 8-1 lead.
NC State hit two home runs in the top of the seventh, but the Noles held on for their sixth consecutive win.
Ashtyn Danley picked up the win for the Noles and was terrific as she pitched five complete innings while surrendering just one hit and one run whole striking out three.
Torres was the standout player for the Noles in this series as she recorded seven hits in eight at-bats (.875) with five RBI including the walk-off home run on Thursday.
A two-game home series with McNeese awaits Florida State. The teams will play on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. with both games being televised by the ACC Network.
The Florida State Seminoles (24-9, 7-2) showcased their dominance in both offense and defense, securing a series sweep with a resounding 8-5 win over NC State (18-16, 1-11) on Saturday afternoon.
In a gripping start to the game between the Noles and NC State, both teams found themselves locked in a battle of defenses as they couldn't manage to score in the first inning.
However, in the bottom of the second inning, the Noles gained momentum. Amaya Ross reached on an error and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Isa Torres laid down a perfect bunt to third and used some head's up baserunning to advance to second for a double. Kennedy Harp's fly ball was deep enough to bring Ross home giving the Noles a 1-0 lead over NC State.
A walk and a hit by pitch set the stage again for Torres who continued her hot weekend with a two more RBI to put the Noles up 3-0. Harp then added her second RBI of the day to give the Noles a commanding 4-0 lead.
The Wolfpack fought back with a run in the bottom of the fourth, putting them on the scoreboard. Ashtyn Danley successfully prevented NC State from scoring again in the bottom of the fourth inning, allowing FSU to maintain their momentum.
FSU's offensive explosiveness continued in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a Mudge reached base in the bottom of the fourth inning by a hit to center field, Kalei Harding then crushed her eighth home run of the year into left field, paving the way for Mudge to score and earning her 40th RBI of the season to give the Noles a 6-1 lead after four innings.
Katie Dack added two more runs for the Noles in the bottom of the fifth with her second home run of the season to give the Noles a commanding 8-1 lead.
NC State hit two home runs in the top of the seventh, but the Noles held on for their sixth consecutive win.
Ashtyn Danley picked up the win for the Noles and was terrific as she pitched five complete innings while surrendering just one hit and one run whole striking out three.
Torres was the standout player for the Noles in this series as she recorded seven hits in eight at-bats (.875) with five RBI including the walk-off home run on Thursday.
A two-game home series with McNeese awaits Florida State. The teams will play on Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. with both games being televised by the ACC Network.