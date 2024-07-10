ADVERTISEMENT

Football FSU football newcomer interviews

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,837
11,200
1,853
We'll have four more interviews with FSU football newcomers at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

OL Jacob Rizy, RB Micahi Danzi, DB Ricky Knight III and WR Elijah Moore will be speaking with the media.

We'll have some short notes below in the thread and more from the interviews later in the day.
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Football Live updates: FSU football newcomer interviews begin

Replies
23
Views
428
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Football Live Updates: Day 2 of FSU Pro Day interviews

Replies
50
Views
1K
Osceola Village
buckeyenole
B
Bob Ferrante

Football Live updates: FSU newcomer interviews on Wednesday

Replies
36
Views
1K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting FSU Football Camp June 2: Interviews/video with WR Kaiden Prothro and ATH Derrek Cooper. Plus some 2025/2026 guys to keep tabs on.

Replies
9
Views
336
Osceola Village
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle
Bob Ferrante

Football Live updates: FSU football newcomer interviews (Tuesday at 11 a.m.)

Replies
31
Views
436
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back