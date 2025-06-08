ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting FSU gave Syracuse 4-star OL commit Javeion Cooper something to think about during his OV

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
17,471
11,764
1,853
Javeion Cooper has been committed to Syracuse for six months now. But he continues to hear schools out as the final year of his recruitment plays out.

This weekend was Florida State's chance to make an impression on the four-star offensive tackle prospect out of Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic High as he took an official visit to see the Seminoles. The visit allowed Cooper to reunite with FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand, who offered him at UCF but who he hadn't visited since Hand took the job at FSU last December.

"The OV was good, I'm not going to lie," Cooper said after his visit came to an end. "I liked reconnecting with my dog, coach Hand from UCF. He offered me there, came here. We're building out our relationship, it's good."

Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect who Rivals ranks as the No. 33 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, has had an offer from the Seminoles since last November when he visited for the Charleston Southern game. But this was his first visit to FSU since he received that offer and since he committed to Syracuse last December.

"Because it's closer to home, but also to see how other places are," Cooper said when asked why he wanted to visit despite being committed elsewhere. "The coaches from Syracuse said they want me to check out stuff because this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see everything."

A big part of it as well was reuniting with Hand, who had previously been recruiting him hard to UCF.

"His mentality, that's why I like him," Cooper said of Hand. "Also, I feel like he's the best developer of players."



The visit also allowed him to get a better understanding of FSU's team chemistry thanks to some time he spent with his player host, freshman OL Mario Nash Jr., and Ole Miss OL transfer Micah Pettus.

"How they connected with each other," Cooper said. "Mario is a freshman and they still had that brotherhood, showing that bond."

It seems like Cooper's recruitment is far from over, even though he remains committed to the Orange. He has an official visit set up for Syracuse next week, but also mentioned upcoming OVs at Purdue, Nebraska, UCF and his desire to reschedule his OV to Florida.

He said after his FSU visit that he doesn't plan on making his final decision until after his senior season of football this fall. But he did admit, when asked if FSU gave him anything to think about with his recruitment coming out of his visit, that it did.

"Yes, sir," Cooper said.

 
  • Like
Reactions: hayessha and WoodsideNole
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Football Recruiting FSU legacy OL Michael Ionata had his commitment decision affirmed during FSU official visit

Replies
1
Views
579
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting 2026 4-star safety Kaiden Hall cancels official visit to FSU after committing to Florida

Replies
8
Views
711
Osceola Village
bungman
bungman
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting Four-star ATH Tyriq Green feels like a high priority for FSU, sets OV

Replies
1
Views
1K
Osceola Village
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting 2026 3-star LB Griffin-Haynes sets official visit with FSU, two other programs

Replies
0
Views
187
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting Four-star WR Camden Capeheart down to two schools after FSU official visit

Replies
0
Views
1K
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back