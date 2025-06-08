Javeion Cooper has been committed to Syracuse for six months now. But he continues to hear schools out as the final year of his recruitment plays out.This weekend was Florida State's chance to make an impression on the four-star offensive tackle prospect out of Melbourne (Fla.) Central Catholic High as he took an official visit to see the Seminoles. The visit allowed Cooper to reunite with FSU offensive line coach Herb Hand, who offered him at UCF but who he hadn't visited since Hand took the job at FSU last December."The OV was good, I'm not going to lie," Cooper said after his visit came to an end. "I liked reconnecting with my dog, coach Hand from UCF. He offered me there, came here. We're building out our relationship, it's good."Cooper, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect who Rivals ranks as the No. 33 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, has had an offer from the Seminoles since last November when he visited for the Charleston Southern game. But this was his first visit to FSU since he received that offer and since he committed to Syracuse last December."Because it's closer to home, but also to see how other places are," Cooper said when asked why he wanted to visit despite being committed elsewhere. "The coaches from Syracuse said they want me to check out stuff because this is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see everything."A big part of it as well was reuniting with Hand, who had previously been recruiting him hard to UCF."His mentality, that's why I like him," Cooper said of Hand. "Also, I feel like he's the best developer of players."The visit also allowed him to get a better understanding of FSU's team chemistry thanks to some time he spent with his player host, freshman OL Mario Nash Jr., and Ole Miss OL transfer Micah Pettus."How they connected with each other," Cooper said. "Mario is a freshman and they still had that brotherhood, showing that bond."It seems like Cooper's recruitment is far from over, even though he remains committed to the Orange. He has an official visit set up for Syracuse next week, but also mentioned upcoming OVs at Purdue, Nebraska, UCF and his desire to reschedule his OV to Florida.He said after his FSU visit that he doesn't plan on making his final decision until after his senior season of football this fall. But he did admit, when asked if FSU gave him anything to think about with his recruitment coming out of his visit, that it did."Yes, sir," Cooper said.