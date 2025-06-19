nrcarlisle
Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin four-star Brody Jennings has been committed to Michigan for close to 11 months but the Seminoles have been pushing for a flip for much of this year.
That push took a substantial step forward as Jennings decided to take an official visit to Florida State that started on Tuesday and concluded just before noon on Thursday. The son of the late Bradley Jennings who passed on May 28th, Brody has ties to Florida State. Yet the Seminoles have not been able to build much momentum with the Rivals250 prospect.
Did the visit change things?
"It was a good visit. Me, my mom, my little sister - we liked everything we saw. We got a great feel for the whole school. It's definitely a school I can see myself being successful. My dad was successful here too. And they've put a lot of DB's in the league and developed them. This is a real school where you can be a great DB at and make your name be known. You can do great things here," Jennings said exiting his visit Thursday morning.
Florida State sees Jennings at boundary corner and the pedigree that defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain has is something that Jennings has taken into account.
"He can develop me. I mean, look at his son. He coached his son and he is the best defensive back in the league," Jennings said.
Jennings also spent a good amount of time with head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White. Jennings noted that White's defenses have all been in the top 25 in the country.
But where perhaps Jennings spent the most time was with the players already on the team, trying to get a vibe for the program. He spent time with redshirt sophomore safety KJ Kirkland and true freshman wide receiver Tae'Shaun Gelsey (another Jacksonville native).
"I hung out with the players and saw what they thought about the coaches because they are in my shoes, they are players. So I got a feel for how they felt about the coaches and they had great things to say," Jennings said.
"Coach Norvell wants the best for you and he is going to get the best out of you," Jennings then added on what they players specifically told him.
Jennings has taken official visits to Auburn, Miami, Florida, and now Florida State over the past month or so - with a return to Michigan set for this weekend. Jennings wants to make a final decision after his official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend.
"Just want to make sure it's the right decision. I'll maybe take two weeks or so. Definitely after my last visit."
Did Florida State give him something to think about when he enters final decision mode?
"A good amount. Definitely, it's a great school. The relationships with the coaches - I like everything that I've seen. Like I said, I got a feel for the players and how they look at it. So just seeing what they think about the coaches because they are actually on the field."
Jennings is currently ranked as No. 239 prospect nationally and the No. 18 cornerback prospect in the country by Rivals.
