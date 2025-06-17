ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting FSU high on the board again for five-star RB Derrek Cooper

Florida State wasn't cleanly in the picture for five-star athlete Derrek Cooper at the beginning of the new year.

After a poor showing on the field last season, the Seminoles were struggling to find momentum with Cooper as they had not had him back on campus since last summer's elite camp.

But a spring visit in March to Tallahassee reignited the interest from Cooper and an official visit was set. That visit began on Monday and ended just after noon on Tuesday.

The Seminoles and specifically Gus Malzahn pitched Cooper on being a Heisman caliber player in Florida State's new offense.

"When I was sitting the meeting, he was showing me a presentation on how he makes high level guys known and gets them on the Heisman boards. If you can run the ball, catch the ball - running backs even throw the ball in his offense."

Being developed and prepared for the NFL is the major factor in Cooper's recruitment, as his finalists all have a pedigree of getting players to the next level. Cooper got to see more of that side of Florida State over the last few days, as well as getting to spend more time with Head Coach Mike Norvell.

"I got to see a lot. Just sitting in the meetings with Coach Norvell. He's a great guy. FSU is high on my board again," Cooper said.

"That he wants me. He yells a lot," Cooper added on his conversations with Norvell. "I like that though because he is a great coach. He's always like that and that's what I'm looking for in a head coach - someone who is consistent."

Cooper has one official visit left to take - as he heads to Ohio State on Friday. He has already taken in visits to Miami, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn. It will be among this crop schools that Cooper hopes to make a decision at some point in July.

At the very least, the Seminoles have put themselves squarely back into the mix for a prospect they once were a top choice for. He stated a few times during his exit interview that FSU was back up high on his board.

"I've always loved Florida State. It was just good to get back here and just feel the tradition. It was great to get back up here," he said.
 
Latest posts

