- Jul 31, 2022
Four-star defensive end prospect Jamarion Matthews was one of more than a dozen prospects taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend. Matthews, who is a Rivals250 prospect and Alabama commit, told the Osceola after his visit ended on Sunday that Florida State improved their standing with him heading into the start of his senior season.
His trip to Tallahassee to visit with Mike Norvell and his staff was the third of his four planned official visits. He has already taken trips to Alabama and Auburn and will make an official visit to Tennessee this upcoming weekend.
"My official visit to Florida State went good," said Matthews minutes after walking out of the Moore Athletics Center.
The Gainesville (Ga.) High product also spoke about what stood out about his time with the Seminoles.
"What really stood out to me was bonding with the recruits and players at Florida State." began Matthews. "My host was Jaden Jones, so I was with him most of the time."
He also spoke about what he was looking to learn more about over his two days on campus.
"Their culture and how they would use me," said Matthews when asked what he wanted to leave Tallahassee knowing more about. "The culture was just going around the college, learning new things about it. And how they will use me? They'll use more on the outside coming off the edge."
Matthews also spoke about his exit interview with Norvell.
"That this process was stressful but take it all in because you can only do this one time in life," answered Matthews when asked what Norvell's message was for him.
"My last official visit will be next weekend to Tennessee and then after that I will be making my decision and shutting down my recruitment," continued Matthews on his recruiting process.
Matthews also said that once he commits to one of the four schools he will have visited that he will make a final decision before his senior season starts and will not take any more official or unofficial visits to other programs.
"Yes," answered Matthews quickly when asked if FSU had improved his status with him.
“Florida State will be a finalist for me. They actually did good this weekend."
